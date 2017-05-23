VIEW GALLERY

Lauren Conrad, 31, has been in the media spotlight for years and from the looks of it, she is not going away anytime soon. The original SoCal chick has taken her career from the drama-filled reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County to becoming a successful fashion designer and mom-to-be

Conrad’s Instagram has become the definition of perfection with over 6 million followers. She posts pics of her baby bump, clothing line and her seemingly perfect life. How did Conrad go from MTV’s Laguna Beach reality star to the philanthropist she is today?

Lauren Conrad’s estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $25 million

Conrad was born in Laguna Beach, California in 1986, where she attended Laguna Beach High School. This is where MTV chose to make a reality television show documenting high school students, this is also where Conrad got her nickname, L.C.

2004 – 2005

Conrad debuted on MTV’s Laguna Beach alongside cast mates Lo Bosworth, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti. High school is difficult enough without cameras filming your every move. Talk about pressure! The reality star referred to it as “definitely a different way to grow up.”

The first season focused mostly on Conrad’s “love triangle” with Colletti and Cavallari and the feuds that transpired from the heated situation. Upon graduation in 2004, Conrad appeared on one more season of Laguna Beach before moving to Los Angeles.

2006 – 2009

After Conrad’s big move, the reality star got a spin-off series, The Hills, which depicted the lives of Conrad, her housemate Montag and their friends Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. The first season we saw Conrad and Port interning at Teen Vogue (as if you weren’t jealous enough of her life already).

In January 2007, Conrad was announced as the inaugural spokeswoman of Avon‘s “Mark.” line, targeting young women. Later in 2007, Conrad appeared in Epic Movie as a satirical version of herself. While still filming The Hills, Conrad was employed at Kelly Cutrone’s PR firm, People’s Revolution, in 2008.

Later on, she premiered her first fashion line The Lauren Conrad Collection. After less-than-desirable sales figures, Conrad suspended the line to further familiarize herself with the fashion industry.

2009 – 2010

Conrad first became a published author in 2009 with the release of her novel L.A. Candy. She soon became a New York Times bestselling author. Conrad received a three-book deal with HarperCollins and she went on to write Sweet Little Lies and Sugar and Spice as a part of the L.A. Candy trilogy.

She also released a fashion guide titled Lauren Conrad Style in 2010. In fall 2009, Conrad collaborated with Kohl’s to launch her second fashion line LC Lauren Conrad, which included apparel, accessories, sleepwear, shoes, jewelry and bedding.

2011 – 2012

In April 2011, Conrad launched The Beauty Department with her hairstylist, Kristin Ess, and her makeup artist, Amy Nadine; she later announced plans to expand the brand to include a line of cosmetics. A fashionista on the rise, Conrad wanted to reach a larger audience and she launched her third fashion line Paper Crown later that August.

The continuing author released her fourth novel The Fame Game as a spin-off to the L.A. Candy series in April 2012. In October, Conrad published a 288-page beauty book divulging all her beauty secrets, Lauren Conrad Beauty.

In July of that year, she collaborated with BlueAvocado to launch XO(eco), an environmentally-friendly collection of bags.

2013 – Present

In 2014, LC Lauren Conrad launched their Disney collaborations inspired by classics such as Cinderella, Minnie Mouse and Bambi and most recently, Alice in Wonderland. In addition the line debuted LC Runway during 2015 New York Fashion Week. Her second runway collection was released in September 2016.

Her latest book titled Celebrate debuted this March 2016, becoming her seventh New York Times Best Seller. In January 2017, she announced via Instagram that she will be expecting a baby with hubby William Tell.

Conrad has defied the odds, going from your average SoCal girl to creating an empire. With her striking track record we are sure she will tackle motherhood with the same dedication, passion and success.

2018

Lauren Conrad shared her baby son Liam Tell’s stretch on pictures and its melting everyone’s heart.