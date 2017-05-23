VIEW GALLERY

Last night’s attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has devastated the world.

In the wake of over 20 deaths and countless injuries, many have voiced their support and concern for the city of Manchester, expressing their deepest sympathies. President Trump said that those responsible were “evil losers,” while Queen Elizabeth called the bombing “an act of barbarity.” The reactions have been concerned and utterly heartbreaking.

Ariana Grande said that she was “broken” after the attacks, which occurred when a bomb went off at the end of her concert, in what police are investigating as an act of terrorism.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Though Grande’s experience has to be traumatizing, she received support and well-wishes from fellow musicians and artists, who also expressed their love of the British city and their condolences for those affected.

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/866824457050099712

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/elliegoulding/status/867008298813460481

Heartbroken to hear about the tragedy in Manchester. Music is a place of love not hate. My thoughts are with all who have been affected.❤️xx — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 23, 2017

Praying for Manchester and all those lost and their families 🖤🖤🖤#heartbreaking #prayformanchester pic.twitter.com/cMZ9DrAeB0 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

There are no words. This world. https://t.co/BJsmzoToWy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/867013805393326080

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

wishing I could give my friend @ArianaGrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had…https://t.co/GQXc9dmvsE — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 23, 2017

This act of horror is completely unthinkable. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time.