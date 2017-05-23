Last night’s attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has devastated the world.
In the wake of over 20 deaths and countless injuries, many have voiced their support and concern for the city of Manchester, expressing their deepest sympathies. President Trump said that those responsible were “evil losers,” while Queen Elizabeth called the bombing “an act of barbarity.” The reactions have been concerned and utterly heartbreaking.
Ariana Grande said that she was “broken” after the attacks, which occurred when a bomb went off at the end of her concert, in what police are investigating as an act of terrorism.
Though Grande’s experience has to be traumatizing, she received support and well-wishes from fellow musicians and artists, who also expressed their love of the British city and their condolences for those affected.
https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/866824457050099712
https://twitter.com/elliegoulding/status/867008298813460481
https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/867013805393326080
This act of horror is completely unthinkable. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time.