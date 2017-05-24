VIEW GALLERY

Pop singer Ariana Grande expressed great sorrow after the brutal bombing that took place Monday night at her concert in Manchester, U.K. The blast killed over 20 people and injured several more. Grande took to Twitter to convey her remorse to fans and their families.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The “Side to Side” singer had exited the stage when the bombings took place. ISIS eventually took responsibility for the bombing that killed children as young as eight years old and injured 59 others.

Fans and supporters have rallied around the 23-year-old singer by reaching out via social media, starting the trending hashtag #ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana.

None of this is your fault #ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana pic.twitter.com/9LtY2SzOwE — pri sweetie loves sydney sweeney (@citykemaline) May 23, 2017

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act,” Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said in a statement. “We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

#ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana and other hashtags like #ArianaStayStrong are full of people reaching out in solidarity, letting her know she is not alone, and that this indeed was not her fault.

Don't blame yourself for the actions of other people. you were just there to sing for your fans. #ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana #WeLoveYouAriana — ♡ (@dangerousari06) May 23, 2017

The #Arianators even created an image combining a peace ribbon and Grande’s Dangerous Woman album and tour symbol, a set of bunny ears.

Arianators, fans, or just people looking to donate can do so through the Manchester Evening news, in partnership with the British Red Cross. They have surpassed their goal of raising £250,000 (roughly $325,000), by already raising around £1,131,508 as of Wednesday morning.

Ariana herself has reportedly reached out to the families of the deceased in regards to covering funeral costs.

This event is tragic, but it has united a fandom and turned it into a family. We’re thinking of Ariana, as well as those who’ve lost loved ones.