Many celebrities have taken to social media with a message for Ariana Grande and the victims of the Manchester Arena tragedy on Monday night. However, Kim Kardashian‘s Twitter tribute received so much backlash, she quickly removed the post.

Kim K.’s Twitter still features two tweets about the suicide bombing which left 22 dead and nearly 60 injured.

“I can’t imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids,” she wrote. “I’m praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking.”

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

However, she did post something else…and screenshots are forever.

Many people believed the picture of Kim, Ariana, and Kendall Jenner having fun at an event was making the tragedy about her.

She captioned the image, “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you.”

KKW this is not KUWTK,deleate this.its about Ari and Manchester,not you and kenny,and do not film this is the next episode. — CARTER Falls on the 14th (@zaddy_bee) May 23, 2017

Kim Kardashian really posted a pic of herself at a party with Ariana Grande as a tribute to what happened in Manchester — WhoElz Rothschild (@juelzthatmana12) May 23, 2017

Ariana is obviously traumatised by this, but this pic is centered and lit on Kim's face, Ariana is off to the side. Pic draws attn to kim — _wanderluster (@runandtakeoff) May 23, 2017

Others jumped to the reality star’s defense though, saying she was simply sharing a moment with Ariana and only deleted the tweet due to the backlash.

