Nobody is safe from Twitter, not even the Pope. Yes, 2017 has resulted in some incredible memes and the latest involves a very glum-looking Pope Francis and a joyfully orange Donald Trump.

Donald Trump met Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican. Trump has been on a diplomacy tour, visiting Israel prior to heading to the Pope’s holy city.

Trump chatted with the religious leader and then posed for some photos with his family.

Twitter noticed that Pope Francis seemed less than thrilled to be taking photos with his new acquaintance. The resulting memes will truly have you rolling.

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Pope Francis: Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/FpZU51q68q — Seattle_JC (@Seattle_JC) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis is literally my favorite angsty teen pic.twitter.com/2lOab6gv2J — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 24, 2017

pope francis sweetie im so sorry pic.twitter.com/al5n8uk7gU — shine (@vvakandha) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis' face pretty much sums everything up. pic.twitter.com/X9zHCpUmMO — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis: "I'm just here so I won't get fined." pic.twitter.com/OUSoz3WDlR — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) May 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/jnsanchez/status/867368699996626945

https://twitter.com/KaivanShroff/status/867366267535192064

Pope's face says it all! 😂 bet he's wishing he was with anyone other than President Bawbag Trump pic.twitter.com/m2T3OEqWNg — What's the point of that? (@Mozgirl71) May 24, 2017

The look you have on your face when you meet the Pope with Trump. pic.twitter.com/5k426oLiEY — John Hergt (@natureofthings7) May 24, 2017

Meanwhile at the casting call for Corpse Bride 2 #POTUSAbroad #popetrump pic.twitter.com/jSc9FwNwX6 — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) May 24, 2017

When your friend drags you to a party with that mutual you hate #Vatican #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/Dv7XCsWYlk — Borstfoot Contessa (@MatthewBorst) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis also presented Trump with a copy of a letter he wrote in 2015. In the writing, the Pope warned of the effects of climate change and the need for environmental reform. Many are saying that the gift was pointed and that it was actually an expert-level work of shade by the 266th leader of the Catholic church, who knew that Trump’s stance on climate change doesn’t exactly align with his own beliefs.

There were reports of less tense moments, according to the Washington Post. Pope Francis reportedly joked with First Lady Melania Trump through an interpreter, asking her if she fed Donald Trump “potica,” a dessert from her native Slovenia that the Pope himself enjoys. Melania reportedly laughed and said, “Yes.”

After meeting Pope Francis, President Trump said, “He is something.”

Judging by the look on the Pope’s face, we’re guessing the feeling is mutual.