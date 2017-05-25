VIEW GALLERY

Ben & Jerry’s just announced a huge change to their menu this past Wednesday, May 24.

A new rule active in 26 Australian stores is now banning customers from ordering two scoops of the same flavor. Why? Well, why should people enjoy two scoops of the same flavor when they can’t at least tolerate a marriage between two people of the same sex? That’s what Ben & Jerry’s thinks. This protest is a direct response to Australia’s Marriage Act, which doesn’t allow same-sex marriages.

Ben & Jerry's is banning same scoop marriage pic.twitter.com/v9WcopyF4H — David (@BronzeShow) May 24, 2017

“Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favourite two scoops of Cookie Dough in a waffle cone. But you find out you are not allowed – Ben & Jerry’s has banned two scoops of the same flavour. You’d be furious!” said the American-based company in an announcement, “but this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love. So we are banning two scoops of the same flavor and encouraging our fans to contact their MPs to tell them that the time has come – make marriage equality legal!”

The support doesn’t stop there either, as these Ben & Jerry’s will also be providing post boxes specifically for their customers to write in to their MP about why they should support marriage equality. The goal is to have all of the postcards delivered before June 13, when the budget will be announced at the final parliamentary session. They’re also providing links online, because technology.

Ben & Jerry’s bans two scoops of same flavor until marriage equality comes to Australia https://t.co/qOg61JM1eP #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/thQyucVdWE — GSN (@gaystarnews) May 24, 2017

Equality is a beautiful thing, and we think Ben & Jerry’s has their heart in the right place.