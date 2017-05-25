VIEW GALLERY

Rumors have been circulating that Selena Gomez and her new beau, The Weeknd, are collaborating on some new music. Do you think it’s true? We do!

While nothing has officially been confirmed, there may or may not have been some hints floating around pointing to the couple’s combined artistic efforts. While hopeful fans have been praying for a collaboration from the start, it all officially began when fans found Max Martin’s Wikipedia page. Martin is a producer and singer-songwriter who has been in the business for quite some time. He’s worked with artists such as Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Céline Dion, Usher and now it seems like Selena and the Starboy himself.

While the original post was deleted, a screenshot of his Wikipedia page showed Selena’s upcoming song, “In Her Element” with The Weeknd listed as a featured artist. That’s not all. Nicki Minaj, Julius Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Ryan Tedder were also listed as songwriters, which is pretty cool if it turns out to be true! Keep in mind, Wikipedia is not a credible source and can be edited by users, so we won’t really know until the new album is released. Speaking of the album, it was also revealed that the title may be Bloom.

Adding to the speculation, it is no secret that Selena has been spotted at many of The Weeknd’s shows lately. While at first this was believed to be her just being a good girlfriend, this has some fans believing it could also be because the two are writing together when he’s not performing.