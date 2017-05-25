Do you remember way back in the day when Trix cereal was actually shaped like fruit and everything was fun? (If that was before your time then I’m so sorry, you poor soul.) Then remember how one day somebody decided to take the cereal and make it WORSE?! Yeah, they did that again, this time with a color change!

Bruh I just poured a bowl of Trix and almost threw the whole box away. When the hell did they change the color? pic.twitter.com/XjsWxREOwl — Chavers (@PrettyBoy_Zwagg) May 22, 2017

Granted, this wasn’t exactly intended as an aesthetic change, but an “improvement” in the cereal’s health standards. General Mills has removed all artificial colors and flavors. While we can see the merit in this, something about it still doesn’t feel right. The internet is once again divided in the wake of this change. A good majority (mostly ’90s kids like myself) do not approve, and long for the brightly colored, fun shaped cereal we know and love.

This is random but why does Trix cereal insist on making itself crappier? First they axed the fruit shapes and now the bright colors. 🙃 — Travis (@GaymerFox) May 24, 2017

THIS IS TRIX CEREAL pic.twitter.com/FpHkNp3tYd — Clare (@clarejy) May 23, 2017

Others are willing to compromise. Sure, we’ll be healthy if you bring the fun shapes back.

Some approve of the change.

Are people actually complaining about Trix removing artificial colors and flavors? Do y'all want to die? — A Lady In The Tweets (@asiauncensored) May 24, 2017

And then there’s the group that just does not care.

idk why everybody's tripping abt the new trix colors they rly arent that new lol — wynn (@dvamains) May 24, 2017

I fully support the new #Trix. I'll just have thoughts of nostalgia about the past #Trix. And that's okay. — who (@xmaintreqdx) May 24, 2017

Of course we can’t dismiss the popular theory that the real reason Trix just don’t hold the same magic they used to is because Trix are for kids and we’re not kids anymore. (What dark sorcery is this then?)

What if they didn't change Trix cereal.. but only kids can see the pretty colors. 😶👀👀 pic.twitter.com/kxVEdn5c0s — Kalista Balagia (@TheLista) May 24, 2017

Admittedly, on its own I don’t hate the new color scheme. I’s very autumn. The problem is, it’s summer and those colors really don’t belong on my number one childhood cereal, but I digress.