Not even a week has passed since the horrifying Manchester concert incident. After the bombing left 22 people dead and over 100 injured, Ariana Grande was left “broken” and apologized profusely on her social media accounts. Fans from everywhere flocked and offered condolences and reassurances to the singer despite her decision to cancel her Dangerous Woman Tour and several other European shows.

Now, it’s been confirmed that she’s recovered somewhat and confirmed all of our hopes on her Instagram. Grande states that she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert. The proceeds will go towards the victims of the Manchester attack and their families. In fact, a recent crowdfunding project already raised almost $2 million for the families of the affected.

The singer wrote:

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.

Grande has grown strong. I wouldn’t blame her for taking more time off to recover, but the singer is adamant on providing a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester bombing. No doubt fans like Patrick Millsaps, the father that wrote an open letter to Grande recently, played a part in her quick comeback. So far there’s been no set date for the benefit concert.

She closed her letter to fans with this:

Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life. Ari

Despite how painful and traumatic the experience was, she still stood back up and is offering to help us all do so as well. We are proud.