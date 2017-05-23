Monday evening at around 10:35 P.M. (5:35 P.M. EST) reports started flooding in about an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert happening in Manchester. 22 are confirmed to have been killed in the attack, and over 50 have been injured.

The Greater Manchester police shared this statement released on Twitter this morning:

Despite the shock that tragedies like this bring, the citizens of Manchester did not lose hope, but came together to do their part in aiding those who needed them after the attack. Many locals opened their doors to concert goers stranded in the Manchester area, many of whom were children and teenagers.

A woman named Paula Robinson immediately began putting up children who were alone at the concert at a nearby Holiday Inn so they had a safe place to be, and a place to stay if needed. She took to Facebook in the hopes of reaching their parents and Twitter helped spread her message.

Can we give praise to this lady "Paula Robinson" who is looking after missing children,when evil strikes the people hit back👏🏻 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/fdfeZGD4KW — Jono Morris (@jonomorris1) May 22, 2017

Locals even began opening their homes to those in need.

If you need a bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. – I'm 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they're open! #RoomForManchester — rachel ellis 🌈 (@rachelkellis) May 22, 2017

Businesses began offering food and other services to concert attendees and the emergency personnel responding to the attack.

Anyone affected by last night, we're hosting a free tea/coffee/snacks in our offices all day, DM for details #Manchester #RoomforManchester — MagnaPass (@magna_pass) May 23, 2017

Delivery on Dominos pizza arriving for those inside. pic.twitter.com/vJXtvnkdO9 — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) May 23, 2017

Rabbi bringing tea for police at the cordon. "We are Manchester. We are together" pic.twitter.com/Rca7TsJXqb — Emily Dugan (@emilydugan) May 23, 2017

Citizens have been lining up to donate blood for helping those injured in the attack.

Taxi drivers have been offering free rides to get the victims of the explosion home safe.

The acts of humanity. Taxi drivers taking the injured to hospital & visitors to safety in the city after terrorist attack #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/5M5IMqILuB — Elaine Willcox (@ElaineWITV) May 23, 2017

It is said that in moments of great suffering the desire to protect kicks in, and Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, proved this. In the confusion following the explosion, she escorted a group of about 10 concert goers backstage with her. Grande and security guards waited with them until it was deemed safe to leave the arena. She was about to head backstage to see her daughter when the explosion happened.

Me & my beautiful girl, last night where she crushed it @HollywoodBowl ! I love you @arianagrande .. see you later 😉 pic.twitter.com/mJYtCgI4dE — Joan Grande (@joangrande) October 24, 2016

Ariana Grande is reportedly unharmed after yesterday’s attack. Her representative told E! News that she is ok, and that “we are further investigating what happened.” A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for anyone who wishes to send aid to those affected by last night’s tragedy.

On one of our city's darkest days, Mancunians doing what we do best #WeStandTogether https://t.co/4IGf25Qa7R #StandTogether — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

Attacks like this one are intended to intimidate and divide us, that much is true. It is heartwarming to see the citizens of Manchester stand against the fear and unite as one to support each other in these troubling times.