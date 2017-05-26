Forget about day drinking and the BBQ you have planned this Memorial Day weekend, you should be adding shopping to your calendar. Start getting presents for all the summer birthdays coming up, or reward yourself with a mid-year present, and then some. You’ll be set if you’re looking for some clothes for next winter or if you’re in need of summer pieces.

These are the retailers with the best sales this weekend. Get a move on, because they haven’t been this good since Christmas.

3×1 Online

From 5/26 through 5/29, 3×1 is offering an extra 25% off sale items with the code, MDW25.

6 Shore Road

The site is offering a 20% discount all weekend long.

Accompany

Get 15% off orders under $100 with the code BEACHPLEASE15; 20% off orders over $150 with the code BEACHPLEASE20; 25% off orders over $200 with the code BEACHPLEASE25; and 30% off orders over $300 with the code BEACHPLEASE30.

Alice + Olivia

Flash sale, up to 70% off tons of new and old products.

Anthropologie

Take an extra 40% off sale.

Ash

From May 25 through May 29, get 30% off all styles.

Barneys

Up to 50% off new sale styles.

Beach Bunny

Find styles up to 60% off through Memorial Day weekend.

Billabong

Take an extra 25% off sale items.

Boohoo

The entire U.S. site is half off for the full week starting Monday, May 22, through Monday, May 29.

Burton

Save 20% on apparel and bags from May 22 to May 29.

Commando

Take an additional 40% off all sale styles from May 24 through May 29. (That’s up to 70% off of select styles!)

Cotton On

The retailer is going 30%-off site-wide on May 29.

Cratejoy

Subscription boxes are discounted by up to 50%.

Cynthia Rowley

Tiered offerings between May 26 and May 30 for 20% to 35% off.

Dear Frances

Use the code MEMORIAL25 to get 25% off at checkout from May 26 through May 29. (Excluding the Pre-Fall 2017 collection.)

eBay

From May 22 through May 29, receive 20% off select purchases of $50+ with the code P20MEMDAY. (Only eBay members registered with an address located in the United States and paying with PayPal are eligible.)

Forever21

Take an extra 30% off sale items with the code EXTRA30.

French Connection

30% off everything between May 17 and May 29.

Free People

Take an extra 25% off sale in stores and online, now through May 29.

Furla

From May 26 to May 29, Furla is offering 40% off select styles.

Guess

Save up to 50% on select full-price items and get an additional 50% off clearance all weekend long.

Hanky Panky

The brand’s semi-annual sale starts May 25 and goes through May 31 with discounts up to 65%.

H&M

H&M is offering deals from $5! Save up to 60% and get free shipping from May 25 through May 29 with the code 4791.

HOBO

Use the code MEMDAY2017 on May 29 for 25% off.

J.Crew

Take 30% off with the code SWEET from May 25 to May 29.

Joe’s

From May 23 through May 29 the brand is offering free shipping and returns, as well as 25% off select styles with the code MEM25.

Katy Perry Footwear

From May 18 through June 3, get 30% off select styles.

Keds

From May 22 through Memorial Day, Keds is offering $20 off a $75 (full-priced) order.

La Mer Collections

With the code SUMMER35, you’ll receive 35% off this Memorial Day weekend.

Maje

From May 25 to June 1, Maje is offering an additional 20% off spring styles and sale items.

Marciano

Save up to 50% on select full-price items and get an additional 50% off all clearance.

Melissa McCarthy Seven7

MM7 will be having a 30%-off site-wide sale from May 26 through May 29.

Minted

Take 15% off all wedding orders from May 25 to May 30 with the code MEMORIAL17.

Modcloth

Modcloth is offering 15% off all orders under $100, 20% off $100+, and 30% off $200+, valid from May 25 through May 29 on full priced items.

My Theresa

30% off all items.

Nasty Gal

With the code NASTY40, get 40% off everything, excluding sale.

Net-a-Porter

Up to 50% off select designers starting May 23.

Nordstrom

Receive 40% off beginning May 24 and going through June 4.

Paige

Items on sale between May 25 and May 30.

Puma

The site will be shipping your orders free of charge all weekend long!

Rails

Rails is offering shoppers free worldwide shipping and 35% off selected styles from 5/25 through 5/29.

Roxy

Roxy will take up to 40% off sale items from May 26 to May 29.

Seafolly

From May 25 through May 29, receive $50 off of every $150 you spend.

Smoke X Mirrors

You can get 20% off core styles with the code SxMemDay20, and 10% off Sodapop and GEO items with SxMemDay10, through Memorial Day.

Solid & Striped

Use the code MDW20 to receive 20% off select styles through May 29.

Steven Alan Optical

You’ll receive 30% off everything (including glasses and sunglasses already on sale) with the code MEMWKND2017 from May 25 through May 29.

Steve Madden

Buy one and get one 50% off, plus free shipping, with the code MEMORIAL.

The Outnet

Get an extra 40% off selected lines from May 26 through May 2.

Topshop

Get up to 40% off select items all weekend.

Ugg

From May 25 through May 28, the classic unlined Ugg will be 30% off.

Urban Outfitters

Take up to 50% off in the Long Weekend sale, plus 30% off bras, 20% off tees, and more, from May 23 through May 29.

White + Warren

Receive 25% off sale styles plus free ground shipping with the code SPRING25.

ZAC Zac Posen

40% off select styles between May 26 and May 30.