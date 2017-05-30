Joe Biden is probably one of the best people on the face of the planet. He’s a huge advocate for victims of sexual assault, a supporter of LGBTQ rights, loves ice cream and set the new bar for bromance goals one can only hope to achieve, and that all barely scrapes the surface of the awesomeness that is Joe Biden. If that wasn’t enough for you, know that this past weekend he officiated a wedding between a D.N.C. staffer and his partner.

This past Saturday, Biden officiated the marriage of the Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Henry Munoz, and his now husband, Kyle Ferrari, but that’s not all! American actress Melanie Griffith also attended the wedding (as a guest) and documented the festivities.

Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn't be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys. pic.twitter.com/0om1PT7bKh — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 1, 2016

This is the second marriage Biden ever officiated, the first one being when he married another White House staff couple at his own house. “Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn’t be happier. Two longtime White House staffers, two great guys.” His wife Dr. Jill Biden then retweeted it, stating that “Love is love!” That it is, Mrs. Biden, that it is.

Biden has always been one of the biggest supporters of same-sex marriage and was a huge advocate of the bill passed in 2013, finally making the practice legal.