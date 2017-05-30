VIEW GALLERY

There’s Kendall, there’s Kylie and there’s Kirby… Wait, who? Kirby Jenner is an Instagram personality who proclaims he is “the fraternal twin of Kendall Jenner.”

With 101 posts to date, this hilarious Instagram user has earned himself a following of 644,000 people by photoshopping himself into Kendall Jenner’s Instagram posts. The account has received so much recognition that it has actually been verified.

The account is run by a creative group in Los Angeles and posts frequently. Kirby Jenner photoshops himself into Kendall Jenner’s pictures, which makes for some hysterical posts. In one post, Kendall shares a picture of herself posing for a professional photo. Kirby Jenner has Photoshopped himself into the post so that he is on one knee resting his face on her leg with closed eyes.

Kirby Jenner can also be recognized for his crazy captions. On the photo where Kirby J not-so-subtly edited himself onto the ground resting against Kendall Jenner’s leg, this is the caption that he created:

Whether it’s a selfie or a professional shoot, no post seems to be off-limits for Kirby. It may be safe to say that Kirby wins the award for funniest Jenner sister. Be sure to add Kirby Jenner to your list of Instagram accounts to follow for your comedic relief.