Tired of your usual mani-pedis? These polishes from Pretty Vulgar are sure to be a lush addition to your pampering procedure. They’re actually designed to resemble the aesthetic of a bottle of whiskey, so consider this a perfect combination of your two fave forms of indulgence. It’s pampering and partying.

On their website, Pretty Vulgar explains their motivation behind their brand and discloses that they “wanted to create a brand that embodies the fact that people are beautiful multifaceted contradictions.” They definitely did it with these spirited shades.

The product is cleverly called “nail liquor,” a little wordplay of the usual nail lacquer. The polishes each have creative names, “spilled wine” and “frisky whiskey” being two examples. The polishes act as a two-in-one and have a top coat included in them.

The creators explain that they wanted to make a product which “looks as good on you as [it does] on your vanity.” Pretty Vulgar has an entire cosmetic line beyond nail polish, including products for your eyes, face, lips and brows.

The polishes ring in at $20 per bottle and if purchasing on the site you can qualify for free shipping when you spend $50.00. You can buy them through Pretty Vulgar’s website or at Sephora.