While Cannes Film Festival is usually a time for movies, fashion and models jumping off of yachts, the news on the film festival this past week has been dominated by Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s subtle social media fight over who is more effectively moving on. The whole thing is so awkward that it makes us feel uncomfortable from miles away, and we don’t even know them.

Kardashian spent the week in Cannes with her rumored boyfriend, boxer Younes Bendjima, 24. Disick, on the other hand, appeared in Cannes with SIX different girls. Without further ado, here is the list of Disick’s line of ladies. Try not to mix them up.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne, 19, is an actress famous for her role on the Disney Channel show Shake it Up. She currently stars in Famous in Love on Freeform.

Thorne and Disick were first spotted at LAX headed to Cannes together. The two were seen the next day cuddling, kissing and drinking rosé by the pool of Disick’s villa. By the next day, Thorne seemed to be out of the picture and answered any questions people had about her status with Disick via Twitter.

Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

Seems like this awkward relationship is over just as quickly as it started.

Chloe Bartoli

Bartoli, 26, is a celebrity stylist, working with everyone from Jared Leto to Shay Mitchell to Sophia Richie.

If the name sounds familiar to dedicated fans of all things Kardashian drama, you will remember Bartoli because she was the woman in 2015 paparazzi photos with Disick that ultimately led to Kardashian and Disick’s final breakup.

Bartoli also happens to be Disick’s ex-girlfriend. He dated her prior to meeting Kardashian and then again during his break with Kardashian in 2006.

Disick and Bartoli were seen with their arms around each other the day after he was spotted with Thorne. The two hung out at his villa.

Ella Ross

Ella Ross is a British model who has been linked with Disick for about a month now.

Ross and Disick partied together on Disick’s 34th birthday poolside in Cannes. The two have been previously spotted before at lunches and going to Hollywood hotspots.

They were joined by friends at a party for Disick’s birthday and were seen drinking rosé (apparently this particular type of wine was very important during Disick’s trip). Ross was seen sitting on Disick’s lap and the two were being very flirtatious.

Maggie Petrova

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUuS98WBi-G/?taken-by=maggiepetrova&hl=en

Petrova, 24, a blogger out of the U.K, was seen cozying up to Disick on his birthday, which may I remind you, is the same day that he was seen with Ross.

The two were spotted flirting and jokingly wrestling in the pool as Ross looked on.

Petrova later told People magazine, “Scott and I are just friends — we are staying at a friend’s villa together. There is nothing going on.”

And while we are inclined to believe Petrova, the pictures sort of speak for themselves.

Mystery Woman

The day following Disick’s birthday, he was spotted kissing a mystery woman on the terrace of his villa. All we know is that she has brown hair and had some sort of fling with Disick.

Lucky for her, her identity remains a secret because as this list grows longer and longer, it becomes more and more awkward to be associated with The Lord.

Sofia Richie

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTkTQjDFMgC/?taken-by=chloebartoli&hl=en

Sofia Richie, 18, and Disick were seen together on his last day in Cannes.

Richie is the daughter of Lionel Richie and is a model who has been linked to Justin Bieber in the past (so has Disick’s ex, Kardashian).

The two partied together on a yacht off the coast of Cannes and Disick was seen carrying Richie around, grabbing her hand and flirting with her.

The next day Richie tweeted claiming that the two were just friends:

https://twitter.com/sofiarichie/status/868894668695777285

Of the six women Disick was spotted with, two of them have denied being in any sort of relationship with him. Too bad that the paparazzi exist otherwise we could say what happens in Cannes stays in Cannes?

Unfortunately for all of us, that’s not the case and instead we have to see the pictures and cringe thinking about how Kardashian and the rest of the Kardash/Jenner clan are going to act around Disick in the forthcoming KUWTK episodes.

Let’s all just close our eyes and hope really hard that in 10 years kids won’t be as obsessed with the internet as they are today so that Mason, Penelope and Reign can be spared from seeing pictures of their dad hitting on a different model each day.