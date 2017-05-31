VIEW GALLERY

Tyra Banks, 43, has been in the fashion and modeling scene for 28 years now. With her recent debut as the host of America’s Got Talent, she is just continuing to get more and more successful. The CCalifornia-born supermodel has done it all, from launching her cosmetics company to executive producing and hosting her own talk show (and so much more!).

What wealth has Banks’ career culminated in today?

Tyra Banks’ estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $90 Million

Banks was born in 1973 and grew up in Inglewood, California. She began modeling when she was 16 after being referred to as an ugly duckling for much of high school. Her career took off to become one of the most legendary ever.

1980 – 1990

Banks was only 15 years old when she started modeling in L.A. and after being rejected by four modeling agencies, she was signed with Elite Model Management when she was 16. She got the opportunity to model in Europe and moved to Milan shortly after.

1990 – 1999

This was the decade when Banks’ career really took off. In her first runway season in 1991, she booked 25 shows during Paris Fashion Week including Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Fendi and many more.

She appeared in editorials for Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, V, W, and Vanity Fair and was on the cover of Elle, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. As if she wasn’t already featured everywhere, Banks was appeared in advertising campaigns for Nike, Got Milk?, Dolce and Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Yves Saint Laurent and countless others.

In 1993, Banks signed with CoverGirl Cosmetics and launched their campaign.

Banks launched her career in acting in 1994 when she co-starred in the drama film Higher Learning as well as Love Stinks. She also co-starred with Lindsay Lohan in the Disney film Life-Size.

Along with her film acting, Banks starred in many music videos including Michael Jackson’s “Black or White,” George Michaels’ “Too Funky,” and “Don’t Want To Lose You” by Lionel Richie.

In 1993, Banks made her television debut, appearing on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

By the late ’90s, Banks was the first African-American woman to cover both GQ and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In 1997, Banks was named “Supermodel of the Year” by VH1 and became a Victoria Secret Angel.

Because apparently she wasn’t busy enough, Banks wrote a book: Tyra’s Beauty, Inside and Out which was published in 1998.

2000 – 2010

By the early 2000s, Banks was one of the highest-earning models.

In this decade, Banks furthered her acting career, starring in Love & Basketball, Coyote Ugly, Halloween: Resurrection and Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Banks also made cameos or had reoccurring roles in Felicity, Glee and Gossip Girl.

In 2004, Banks arrived on the music scene, releasing her single “Shake Ya Body” and then later another single with NBA star Kobe Byran entitled “K.O.B.E.”

Ty Ty Baby Productions was founded in 2003, later changing its name to Bankable Productions, with Banks as the head of the production company. Bankable Productions produced The Tyra Banks Show, America’s Next Top Model and the 2008 movie The Clique.

For her work and production on The Tyra Show, Banks received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Informative in 2008 and then again in 2009.

In 2010, Banks re-signed to IMG, her former modeling agency.

2011 – Present

Banks released her second book Modelland in 2010 and it topped the New York Times‘ bestseller list in October 2011.

In March 2011, Banks co-created a fashion and beauty website with Demand Media entitled typeF.com

In September 2014, the talk show FABLife, a roundtable talk show, premiered starring Banks alongside Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee and Leah Ashley. Banks left the show after two months to focus on her cosmetics career.

Also in 2014, Banks launched her cosmetics line, Tyra Beauty, for which she completed a non-degree certificate program at Harvard Business School. Along with the launch of her cosmetics line she launched the website tyra.com in 2015, an interactive cosmetic e-commerce site.

In August 2016, Banks was offered — and accepted– a guest lecture role at Stanford University for a personal branding class.

Most recently, Banks was named as the new host of America’s Got Talent for which she made her debut on Tuesday, May 30.

Additionally, Banks is a contributor for the Vogue Italia website.

Banks has remained as executive producer on the reboot of America’s Next Top Model with Rita Ora as the host but will be resume her hosting duties for the 24th season.

At 5.1 million Instagram followers and 14.1 million Twitter followers and what seems like a new career each day, there is no doubt that Banks will continue to succeed for many years to come.

2018

This year Tyra Banks is back as host, boss, and glamorous main mama on America’s Next Top Model.