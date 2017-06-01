Sean Spicer would have us believe that covfefe is a secret code, one that, not unlike whispering “lumos” in a dimly-lit room, sheds light on answers for the chosen few.

LOL. Trump’s “press coverage is covfefe” tweet sent the Internet spiraling in part because it’s the most inexplicable typo ever made and in part because of how long it was left online. Did our president have a stroke? Is it over? Did he finally snap?

Trump finally addressed the typo with a tweet that suggested he was in on the joke and did not, in fact, butt-tweet nuclear codes, then took to slamming Hillary Clinton, who responded in kind that “people in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

She isn’t the first to make a joke of covfefe. The new word became a meme faster than Spongebob, and it shows no signs of dying out anytime soon.

Here are a handful of tweetefes.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Covfefe in the streets, covfefe in the sheets. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

covfefe

covfef

covfe

covf

cov

co

c

co

coming outta my cage and I've been doing just fine — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) May 31, 2017

It's 5:50 am & his tweet is gone. The sun rises &we all walk home in our party clothes.Was it all just a dream? The wind whispered…covfefe — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) May 31, 2017

if you're not part of the solution you're part of the covfefe — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) May 31, 2017

petition to get bill hader back on SNL just so he can resurrect stefon & deliver the line "new york's hottest club is covfefe" — keely falalalalaherty (@keelyflaherty) May 31, 2017

I like my men like I like my covfefe: hovt, strovng, and kjvfffrbjk . ss & pic.twitter.com/IREADLYerA — Benjamin Cook (@benjamin_cook) May 31, 2017

deSpitE tHe NegATiVe PreSs cOvFeFe pic.twitter.com/hJsI09C09A — Wil 'this account mocks fascists' Wheaton (@wilw) May 31, 2017