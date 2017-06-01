Sean Spicer would have us believe that covfefe is a secret code, one that, not unlike whispering “lumos” in a dimly-lit room, sheds light on answers for the chosen few.
LOL. Trump’s “press coverage is covfefe” tweet sent the Internet spiraling in part because it’s the most inexplicable typo ever made and in part because of how long it was left online. Did our president have a stroke? Is it over? Did he finally snap?
Trump finally addressed the typo with a tweet that suggested he was in on the joke and did not, in fact, butt-tweet nuclear codes, then took to slamming Hillary Clinton, who responded in kind that “people in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”
She isn’t the first to make a joke of covfefe. The new word became a meme faster than Spongebob, and it shows no signs of dying out anytime soon.
Here are a handful of tweetefes.