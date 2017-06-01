VIEW GALLERY

Pack your bags, Pandora is calling!

No, seriously. This past Saturday, Disney World’s Animal Kingdom opened a section of the park called Pandora, dedicated entirely to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, and it is so cool! The scenery is spot-on and the rides are super fun, but one of the big pulls is the new Pongu Pongu Lounge which offers The Night Flower, one the most Instagrammable drinks we’ve ever seen. Think of it as the Unicorn Frappuccino’s alien cousin.

The Night Flower consists of a mixture of limeade layered with apple and desert pear flavors, all topped off with passion fruit boba balls. You can even get it in a souvenir glass that has a glowing “unadelta” seed. My advice? Always get the glowing drink souvenirs. In fact, try to get as many as you can. They’re just too cool to pass up!

The Night Flower is non-alcoholic, but the Pongu Pongu Lounge does offer a very similar drink called the the Mo’ara Margarita, which IS an alcoholic strawberry and blood orange cocktail (also comes with strawberry boba balls). Oh yeah, did I mention that Pongu Pongu translates to Party Party in Na’vi? The lounge even has its own backstory. They really do think of everything, don’t they? The story is that the Pongu Pongu lounge was founded by an expat who moved to Pandora and never left. I wonder how much they play it up for the visitors? I guess I’ll have to go check it out… For research purposes, obviously.