You probably know her best from the Fast and Furious franchise from her role as a drug trafficker and weapons expert, Gal Gadot is finally getting her own film. Wonder Woman is due for release on June 2nd, and it’s about time actresses receive more leading roles. It turns out Gal Gadot is pretty much the real-life Wonder Woman, from her experience in the army to her multiple action film roles, in which she did all of her stunts on her own.

Gal Gadot’s Net Worth as of 2018: $10 million

Let’s see how she got to where she is now.

2004 – 2006

Gal’s first moment in the spotlight was when she won Miss Israel. She represented Israel in Miss Universe, but didn’t win, and ultimately decided pageant life wasn’t for her.

As an Israeli citizen, it was required of her to complete military service in the Israel Defense Forces. She served as a combat trainer, acquiring an extensive background in weapons.

2006 – 2008

Though originally pursuing a career in law, Gadot first entered the film industry when she auditioned for the role of the Bond girl in Quantum Solace. Soon after, she was cast in an Israel TV series. Though she lost out on the Quantum Solace role, the casting director also happened to be in charge of the Fast and Furious films, and cast Gadot as Gisele due to her military experience. With Gadot’s background, she impressively performed all of the film’s stunts on her own.

Gadot’s rise to fame continued in 2007 when she took part in Maxim’s “Women of the Israeli Army” photo shoot and earned a cover on the New York Post soon after.

2008 – 2013

In 2008, Gadot became the feature model for fashion brand Castro. Gadot reprised her role as Gisele in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. In 2010, she had a small role in Knight and Day and Date Night alongside Mark Wahlberg.

2013 – Present

In 2015, Gadot became the new of Gucci’s Bamboo perfume brand. The same year, she, alongside her husband, sold their luxe hotel in Tel Aviv for $26 million.

In 2016, Gadot played Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In preparation for the role, Gadot received training in swordsmanship, Kung fu kickboxing, capoeira and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She’ll reprise her role for Justice League as well as Wonder Woman. After being cast as Wonder Woman, Gadot started garnering more attention and earned magazine covers on Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Marie Claire, Entertainment Weekly, and Fashion.

In 2016, Gadot also had roles in the films Triple 9, Criminal, and Keeping up with the Joneses.

Gadot’s role as Wonder Woman goes beyond just a film character. Recognized as a role model for females everywhere, Wonder Woman earned the title of Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women & Girls by the UN. Alongside Lynda Carter, Gadot gave a speech at the UN in NYC.

Through her background and film roles, Gadot proves you can be brawn, brain, and beauty. These are all things she’ll take with her as she continues her acting and modelling career, while inspiring girls everywhere.

2018

