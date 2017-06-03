If Bill Hader’s Stefan ranked Instagrammable snacks instead of clubs, he would tell you that the hottest new food trend is no longer Starbucks unicorn frappuccinos, freakshakes, or gothic pizza. No, Disney has released glow-in-the-dark cotton candy that is as picturesque as it is sugary, and Instagram, in response, is going wild.

According to the Disney Food Blog, the luminescent dessert has white cotton candy with a colorful blue, pink, or purple swirl on an illuminated wand. The cotton candy is transparent, giving the colorful wand full reign to light up the entire treat.

Then, when you’ve eaten it all, you have a light-up wand to sword fight with while you wait in the endless lines at Magic Kingdom.

The new treat is available at Disneyland’s World of Color Show, as well as parks in California, Florida, and abroad.

Of course, glowing cotton candy is not in itself a new phenomenon: Glo Cone holds a patent on the glow stick cotton candy cone, and has since 2009, Teen Vogue reports.

This comes on the heels of the world reacting to the new Avatar Night Flower bubble drink available at Animal Kingdom, so now you have two Instagrams worth of reasons to start planning a trip.

Go forth and ‘gram.