Love BECCA’s famous “Shimmering Skin Perfectors”?
Well, brace yourselves. BECCA’s brand is now launching the new kaleidoscopic lip glosses that will be available in Sephora stores next week.
View this post on Instagram
Catch the light with your lips when you drench them in the kaleidoscopic glow of our NEW Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses! Each unique shade features a blend of pearls that creates a multi-dimensional finish that looks gorgeous on all skin tones! 🌈💫 Coming to @Sephora and BECCACosmetics.com next week! Check out our Instagram Story to see them in action. Shades shown (L-R): Pearl X Gold, Rose Quartz X Seashell, Champagne Dream X Belini, Opal X Jade, Amethyst X Geode and Topaz X Gilt.
The new collection of Liquid Crystal Glow lip glosses comes in six glowing shades that will sparkle and highlight (of course!) a range of different complexions:
View this post on Instagram
Your #Sunday just got a whole lot brighter 🌈💫 with the metamorphic finish of our NEW Light Chaser Highlighters and Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses coming to @Sephora and BECCACosmetics.com next week! Shades on Models (L-R): Light Chaser Highlighter and Liquid Crystal Glow Glosses in Amethyst Flashes Geode, Pearl Flashes Gold and Opal Flashes Jade.
The shades are all gorgeous, while still super unique and diverse. Here’s the official list.
- Pearl x Gold- clear gloss with a hint of gold sparkle
- Rose Quartz x Seashell- pink gloss with iridescent shimmer
- Champagne Dream x Bellini- peachy gloss with rose gold accents
- Opal x Jade- oil slick purple with an opal glow
- Amethyst x Geode- shimmery lavender with hints of blue.
- Topaz x Gilt- bronze gloss with multicolored shimmer
Just like the BECCA highlighters, each hue gives a sparkle that will make any makeup junkie giddy with joy. With a blend of pearls that are combined and milled directly into the product, your lips will like a prism that catches all-natural light.
All I can say is buckle up… and be ready next week for the launch because these are bound to go quick. Glow on.