VIEW GALLERY

Love BECCA’s famous “Shimmering Skin Perfectors”?

Well, brace yourselves. BECCA’s brand is now launching the new kaleidoscopic lip glosses that will be available in Sephora stores next week.

The new collection of Liquid Crystal Glow lip glosses comes in six glowing shades that will sparkle and highlight (of course!) a range of different complexions:

The shades are all gorgeous, while still super unique and diverse. Here’s the official list.

Pearl x Gold- clear gloss with a hint of gold sparkle

Rose Quartz x Seashell- pink gloss with iridescent shimmer

Champagne Dream x Bellini- peachy gloss with rose gold accents

Opal x Jade- oil slick purple with an opal glow

Amethyst x Geode- shimmery lavender with hints of blue.

Topaz x Gilt- bronze gloss with multicolored shimmer

Just like the BECCA highlighters, each hue gives a sparkle that will make any makeup junkie giddy with joy. With a blend of pearls that are combined and milled directly into the product, your lips will like a prism that catches all-natural light.

All I can say is buckle up… and be ready next week for the launch because these are bound to go quick. Glow on.