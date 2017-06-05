VIEW GALLERY

Chancelor Bennett, better known as Chance The Rapper, is notorious for providing the world with free music. The 23-year-old Chicago-born rapper/singer/songwriter used a 10-day suspension in high school to launch his career as a hip-hop artist, producer and social activist.

Chance The Rapper’s Net Worth as of 2018: $9 million

Over the past five years, Chance The Rapper has become one of the most successful unsigned artists. Let’s take a look at how he got there.

2011 – 2012

Bennett’s rap career began during a 10-day suspension in his senior year of high school, spending his new free time recording what would become the aptly-named mixtape 10 day. Released completely independently and as a free download, this mixtape marked his emergence as Chance The Rapper.

With this mixtape, Chance successfully placed himself on the rap radar and was invited to collaborate with Childish Gambino on his sixth mixtape and join him on tour.

2013

In April 2013, Chance’s first real breakthrough came when he dropped his first mixtape Acid Rap, which ranked #63 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and racked up more than 1.3 million downloads on the mixtape streaming site DatPiff.

Shortly after, he made his first festival debut at Lollapolza, where many hometown fans came out and showered him with support.

2014

In 2014, Chance continued making a name for himself through performances and tours. He also began to build a reputation as a social activist, using his music to speak out against injustices.

Notably, in response to all the violence in Chicago, Chance was awarded “Outstanding Youth of the Year” by Mayor Rahm after he teamed up with his father to the help the #SaveChicago campaign, which worked to prevent gun deaths over Memorial Day weekend 2014.

2015

The follow-up mixtape to Acid Rap came in the form of a hip-hop/jazz fusion project led by Donnie Trumpet and the Social Experiment and was considered a freewheeling side project for Chance. Surf was released exclusively on iTunes for free download and is a blend of pop, soul, jazz and hip-hop. There were over 618,000 downloads in the first week and now has more than 10 million tracked downloads.

Chance continued to work alongside other artist in the industry and perfect his craft. He performed at Bonnaroo all three days with different artists and in August 2015 collaborated with Lil B on the joint mixtape Free Based Freestyles. Chance also teamed up with Kanye West on his album Life of Pablo as a cowriter and vocalist.

Chance became the first independent artist to ever perform on Saturday Night Live with the crowd favorite “Sunday Candy”

2016

In April 2016, Chance continued breaking grounds as a leading emerging rap artist and even caught the attention of President Barack Obama, who invited Chance to perform at the White House.

Shortly after, Chance released his third mixtape Coloring Book in May of 2016, which is arguably his most high-profile release. Coloring Book features many artists including Kanye West, Jeremih, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, T-Pain and Justin Bieber and was ranked at #8 on the Billboard 200.

2017

Chance was nominated for seven Grammys in 2017, winning three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for “No Problems.”

2018

Chance The Rapper might create some new theme music for Peaky Blinders with Kyle and Joey Bada$$.