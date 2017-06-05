VIEW GALLERY

After stealing our hearts as a young teenager on Disney Channel, the worldwide crush on Zac Efron only seems to be growing. He started as a young, fresh-faced Troy Bolton in High School Musical before continuing to steal our hearts in movies like Hairspray, 17 Again and The Lucky One.

His new movie projects like Neighbors and Baywatch showcase his new muscular build and have earned him the label as a commercially successful actor, allowing him to shed his traditional Disney boy image. Zac Efron is now working on more drama-filled roles, working alongside Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman and starring as serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Zac Efron has made a few of his relationships public in the past and has been openly single since 2016. In an interview for The Awkward Moment, Efron described his ideal partner as “someone that’s creative, smart and self-confident.”

Check out the list below of all the lucky ladies who have dated Zac Efron.

Vanessa Hudgens 2005 – 2011

Zac Efron’s first public relationship was with his High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens. The young actors met on the set during filming and were every teenager’s favorite couple. After five years together, the couple decided to part ways citing long distance as the main root of the breakup. However, it was reported that Hudgens was jealous in the relationship when it came to dealing with Efron’s enormous female fanbase.

Lily Collins 2012 – 2013

After being spotted together in L.A. holding hands at a mutual friend’s party in early 2012, the two were rumored to be dating. A week later in February, they were seen spending Valentine’s Day together in West Hollywood at the Soho House. Although the relationship was never confirmed, pictures surfaced in 2013 showing the actors rekindling their relationship at a movie together and holding hands while spending the day in Disneyland.

Michelle Rodriguez 2014

Zac and Michelle, who was 35 years old at the time, were seen on together while on vacation in Italy, cuddling and kissing on a boat while enjoying the beautiful weather. The pair were later seen partying at a club in Ibiza, showing a lot of PDA throughout the night.

Sami Miró 2014 – 2016

Zac Efron confirmed his relationship with Sami Miró, a designer and stylist, in September 2014. The couple were seen holding hands while leaving a Halloween party in L.A. and later seen attending a Dodgers baseball game in mid-October. The pair shared pictures on their Instagram accounts throughout their relationship, but the pictures were soon deleted following their breakup in April 2016. Supposedly, Efron was the one who ended things with a source close to the actor claiming distance and work schedules got in the way. Fans have speculated that Miró may have cheated during the relationship while at Coachella.

Alexandra Daddario 2017

Alexandra Daddario stars as Zac Efron’s love interest in Baywatch, sparking rumors that the two were/are dating. The pair has posted on social media about each other and their flirty nature in interviews further sparked rumors that the co-stars were dating. At the MTV Movie Awards, Alexandra commented that the two have great chemistry but are just great friends.

2018

Zac Efron is rumored to be having some spark with Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson.

2019

Zac Efron is currently dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, Us Weekly confirmed the news.