VIEW GALLERY

Being able to keep up with the Kardashians has always been hard. The famous family always has drama going down on-camera and they’ve given us some insight into their juicy feuds and tiffs for years now.

The new real life drama isn’t as fun, though. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are apparently no longer regularly speaking with their dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

This comes weeks after drama unfolding on the show and in real life, all surrounding Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir The Secrets of my Life.

Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce) and Kris Jenner announced their separation in 2013 and officially filed for divorce in September 2014. From appearances in the show and comments that the two made, it seemed like a pretty amicable split and that the two were still very friendly.

In 2015, after lots of speculation and rumors, Bruce Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer and announced that he has always been a woman and was going to be transitioning.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been covering Caitlyn’s transition on and off since 2015.

The drama started bleeding into real life when Caitlyn Jenner released her book, which is mostly filled with Jenner insulting her ex-wife, talking about how controlling she is and talking about the Kardashians, her former stepchildren, in a negative way.

A couple weeks ago, Kim Kardashian went on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and told Cohen that there was a 2% chance that Kris would ever speak to Caitlyn again and that number was just because of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Caitlyn also told Andy Cohen during a different taping of WWHL that she hadn’t spoken to any of the Kardashians in a long time.

The news that Kendall and Kylie’s relationship with Caitlyn is strained isn’t too surprising considering the fact that on last Sunday’s episode of KUWTK Kendall Jenner admitted that she was frustrated by the book because of Caitlyn’s insults of Kris and the fact that the Kardashians were still her blood.

A source reports that currently Kendall barely speaks to Caitlyn and that Kylie, who has been especially close with Caitlyn since her transition, has a strained relationship but is still in contact with Caitlyn.

The source adds that both the girls have been struggling without that prominent father figure in their life and that there has been a void left because of the close relationship they both had to Caitlyn prior to the transition.

This family has been through a lot lately and we hope that they can work it out.