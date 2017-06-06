VIEW GALLERY

Right on the heels of the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival comes another important night in fashion, the CFDA Awards. The acronym stands for Council of Fashion Designers of America and since 1962, they have been honoring the success of American designers. A non-profit association, the CFDA also supports up-and-coming designers, and provides scholarships for those in high school and college.

The night has been referred to as the “Oscars of Fashion” with designers earning titles like, “Womenswear Award,” “Menswear Award,” and “Emerging Talent Award for Ready-To-Wear.” The glitzy night always has a diverse and inclusive guest list, from seasoned to newer designers to models to current It girls. What’s just as buzzworthy are the designers that the guests choose to wear on the red carpet.

The event always brings a mix of timeless outfits to fashion risks. See all the best looks from Monday’s red carpet.