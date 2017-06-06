A group of high school girls have teamed up to create a new smart straw which can detect drugs used for date rape. This invention may ring a bell, as something similar was done with nail polish just a few years ago.

These straws are able to detect GHB and ketamine. Though this does not cover all drugs used for date rape, these two drug types are the most common.

Carolina Baigorri, Susana Capello and Victoria Roca of Gulliver Preparatory Secondary School entered the Miami Herald‘s Business Plan Challenge with their smart straw and took home first place. The girls reported that their new, life-saving product would be crowd-funded and recyclable.

Baigorri, Capello and Roca told the Miami Herald that they had a “goal to reduce [date rape] statistics.” These girls are doing something phenomenal and making a difference.

For the project, the girls began by conducting a survey at Northwestern University to find out how common it was to know someone who had been drugged at a party. The results demonstrated that half of the people surveyed in fact did know someone who has been. To determine whether or not the product was practical, the girls asked the probability that someone would use the straw, the results displayed that 85% of the individuals surveyed would use it.

Baigorri, Capello and Roca reported to Refinery29 that they are currently working with a manufacturer to create a test kit. Sexual assault is a serious and all-too-common issue to be taken lightly. It would be wonderful to see this revolutionary product become a success.