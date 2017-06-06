It’s official! Here’s some news that is sure to brighten up your day: George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, have welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander!

Sources confirmed that the couple was expecting in February and since then they have kept most aspects of the pregnancy private.

Their children come three years after George and Amal’s September 2014 star-studded wedding.

The last time Amal Clooney was seen publicly is when she stepped out in London last month for a discussion of international crimes in Iraq and Syria.

The two have been staying at their mansion in the English countryside, located west of London. They spent the time resting and awaiting the babies and were even visited last week by former President Barack Obama.

People have been quick to congratulate the two on Twitter and they’re already trending worldwide!

#GeorgeClooney is a dad! The twins have arrived! Congratulations to George & Amal! Beyoncé & Jay-Z, you are next! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Farris Flagg (@FarrisFlagg) June 6, 2017

Congrats to #GeorgeClooney and his Beautiful Wife #AmalClooney who have Welcomed Twins and Alexander and Ella are beautiful names pic.twitter.com/781oTzKP2A — Jenny Barnett (@Jenzzyuk) June 6, 2017

#GeorgeClooney's rep wins the award for best baby announcement. pic.twitter.com/ew7WiUrgNE — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) June 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/EmKatieD/status/872127841537806336

Finally some good news for a change 🍼 Congrats #GeorgeClooney & #AmalClooney enjoy 😊 — T (@innisgunngirl) June 6, 2017

#GeorgeClooney, the bachelor we thought would never settle down. Never give up, on anything, because anything can happen. #TuesdayThoughts — Gaby Galvan (@GabyWanKenobe) June 6, 2017

While George Clooney was the single bachelor for years, he changed his mind about kids following his wedding. In 2006 he told People, “I think it is the most responsible thing you can do to have kids. It’s not something to be taken lightly. I don’t have that gene people have to replicate.”

In a Vanity Fair article from this year, Clooney showed his change of heart, telling the magazine, “We’re really happy and we’re really excited, and it’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all.. with arms wide open.”

We are happy for the new parents and judging by how beautiful and smart they both are, we are betting their kids are going to be just fine. Congrats, George and Amal!