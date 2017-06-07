Chrissy Teigen must be feeling sporty.

After helping daughter Luna throw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game with hubby John Legend, she graced the internet with a throwback photo from her high school cheerleading days – and it’s not even Thursday!

“Yes ladies!!” Chrissy captioned the pic.

Beautiful then and beautiful now.

The model stands out in the black and white photo of the group of cheerleaders from Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. It makes sense that she was feeling nostalgic – Chrissy and her hubby visited her alma mater while they were in town.

John even got on the piano and played “Seasons of Love” from Rent while the choir sang along.

Oh…and you didn’t think I was going to skip out on those adorable pics of Luna, did you?

I would never.