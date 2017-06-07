VIEW GALLERY

Ilana Glazer is a YouTuber turned Comedy Central star now turned movie star. The 30-year-old comedian is starring alongside Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon in the movie Rough Night that will be out later this month. But Glazer’s start was more humble. Glazer and her comedy partner Abbi Jacobson started their YouTube series Broad City in 2009. The web series was so funny that it caught the eye of Amy Poehler who is now one of the executive producers of the Comedy Central show.

Ilana Glazer’s Net Worth as of 2018: $3 million

Since 2009, Glazer has been churning out comedy gold. Let’s take a look at how this self-made comedian has climbed her way to the top.

2009 – 2010

Glazer and Jacobson, who met at Upright Citizen Brigade classes, started filming their web series Broad City in late 2009. The series is a hyper-realistic version of their lives and how they’re trying to succeed in New York City. During this time the series was a nominee of Emerging Comics of New York Awards (ECNY Awards) ‘Best Web Series’ category. Even though the series didn’t win it got them recognition from more established comedians like Amy Poehler, who appeared in the web series finale. Broad City’s first video was posted to YouTube in February 2010. While its last video was uploaded in August 2010. As of right now, its YouTube page has 66,442 subscribers.

2011 – 2014

With the help of Poehler, Jacobson and Glazer started writing Broad City pilots for networks. In 2011, FX purchased a script commitment for the series. The script wasn’t approved and the deal fell through. But Glazer persisted and the trio approached Comedy Central who then bought the script from FX and ordered a pilot.

2014

Broad City premiered on Comedy Central in January 2014. The series garnered tons of praise and became Comedy Central’s highest rated first season since 2012 and had an average of 1.2 million viewers. The show was nominated in Critic’s Choice Television Awards category ‘Best Comedy Series’ and Glazer was nominated for ‘Best Actress in a Comedy Series.’ Even though Broad City and Glazer both lost, the first season of Broad City started off strong spurring tons of listicles and think pieces.

2015 – 2016

Since Broad City’s debut, it’s been renewed for five seasons. What’s crazy is that before season three even aired in February 2016 Comedy Central renewed the show for season four and five. Even with Broad City in full swing Glazer has kept on grinding. The comedian had guest appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and voicing Penny on BoJack Horseman. In 2015, she starred in The Night Before alongside Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie. In 2016 Glazer and Broad City writers Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello premiered their three episode TV mini-series Time Traveling Bong on Comedy Central.

2017

Glazer’s second major movie, Rough Night is slated to premiere in June of this year. The movie was written by Broad City and Time Traveling Bong writers Downs and Aniello. Rough Night is about a bachelorette party in Miami that turns accidentally criminal. Think Hangover, but with females. Later this year in August season four of Broad City is premiering. There is no question that Ilana Glazer’s is going to achieve household name status soon.

2018

Ilana Glazer attended the 2018 Women’s March on 20th January with the intention of raising awareness to many of the issues women face today globally.