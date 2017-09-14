VIEW GALLERY

Abbi Jacobson is a comedic actress best known as a member of the unapologetically millennial duo behind the Comedy Central hit “Broad City.” Along with her co-creator, co-star and IRL BFF Ilana Glazer, Jacobson solidified herself as a prominent voice for the Gen Y demographic in the entertainment industry. Her lack of inhibition and willingness to be completely honest about the gritty, embarrassing plateaus of the struggles of a 20-something woman still searching for her identity makes her comedy translate seamlessly across the small screen.

Jacobson’s commitment to showcasing her (hilarious) truth didn’t translate into overnight success, however, and the star struggled for years to break into the industry after graduating with a video production degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art. Jacobson has experienced a meteoric rise to fame since first moving to NYC as a struggling actor in 2006, and will have no trouble paying off those student loans now.

Abbi Jacobson’s Net Worth as of 2018: $3 Million

Not bad for a comic who once struggled for stage time. Jacobson’s come-up is built on a foundation of a genuine love of making people laugh, and the city she lives in- yet another reason to applaud her recent success.

2006 – 2008

After graduating from MICA and briefly studying acting at Emerson College, Jacobson moved to NYC and started taking classes at the Atlantic Theatre Company and Upright Citizens Brigade.

2009 – 2010

At UBC, Jacobson met fellow aspiring comedian Ilana Glazer and the two became fast friends. The duo went on to develop their own web series Broad City which dealt with the two women navigating daily life in NYC. At this time, Jacobson and Glazer also performed an adaptation of their web series at the Upright Citizens Brigade, aptly titled Broad City Live. In 2011, Jacobson also performed her solo standup show, Welcome to Camp in both NYC and LA.

2011 – 2013

Their web series eventually developed a cult following and caught the eye of SNL-alum and veteran comedian Amy Poehler. With Poehler at the helm as a producer, the Jacobson and Glazer sold a script to cable network FX.

FX ultimately decided to not move forward with the series at the network, a decision that proved only to be a momentary setback for the duo. The Broad City women then shopped their script at Comedy Central and eventually found a home for their show, as their script was then purchased from FX and developed into a pilot.

2014 – Present

Broad City premiered to both commercial and critical acclaim, named by the A.V. Club as “the second best TV show of 2014 for its first season.” The fourth season of Broad City is set to premiere on September 13th and has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Jacobson married her comedy and design backgrounds in the 2016 release of her book titled Carry This Book. The publication was a New York Times bestseller and a further showcase of Jacobson’s talents. The comedian is also set to star in The Lego Ninjago Movie, with a release date of September 22, 2017.

Jacobson still resides in New York City, despite spending time in LA for projects outside of her Broad City writing and acting commitments. A fresh, feminist voice with a wide-reaching audience, the comedian has proven her ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

2018

Abbi Jacobson is in a relationship with Carrie Brownstein according to queer site Autostraddle.