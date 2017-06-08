Couples on TV are loved, “shipped” and obsessed over, but there are just as many friendships that should be celebrated. The value of friendship should never be underestimated, and it’s good to recognize and admire healthy friendships showcased online.

While there is plenty of the internet dedicated to adoring the Jim-and-Pam-style couples, it’s important to recognize the power of Leslie-and-Ann-style friendships, too.

The greatest kinds of friends are ones that inspire you, motivate you and love you unconditionally. Here are some of our favorite on-screen friendships.

1. Lorelai & Sookie from Gilmore Girls

The pair does it all together, from confiding in each other to eventually running a business together. They care for each other as family and their friendship is stronger than any fight they’ve ever had.

2. Jake Peralta & Gina Linetti from Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andy Samberg and Chelsea Peretti are two hilarious people, so it’s safe to say that this is a friendship full of shenanigans and funny dialogue. Just like Samberg and Peretti in real life, Jake and Gina have known each other forever and their references to childhood never get old.

3. Cece & Winston from New Girl

I know that you’re thinking the obvious friendship is Jess and Cece, but I actually love Cece and Winston’s friendship. The two have their own “mess arounds” while the other characters are off being ridiculous, and they always push each other to do what they’re afraid of.

4. Harvey & Mike from Suits

Harvey literally risks his entire career and firm to try to protect Mike and keep him covered for his degree. Though they have their ups and downs, the two fight to protect each other at all costs.

5. Leslie & Ann from Parks and Recreation

Would it really be a friendship list if these two weren’t on it? Their friendship blossomed from strange circumstances, but the two proved time and time again that they would go to the ends of the earth for each other. Plus, who didn’t love Leslie’s odd but adoring descriptions of Ann?

6. Joey & Phoebe from Friends

Their friendship was full of laughter and absurd scenarios, but Joey and Phoebe were always on the same page. They just seemed to have a special understanding and connection between them, even amongst their group of friends.

7. Mindy & Morgan from The Mindy Project

As two of the most ridiculous and dramatic characters, their on-screen interactions are always extremely entertaining to watch. Though it seems that mostly Morgan is dying for Mindy’s affection, she eventually admits that he is her best friend.