Senator Kamala Harris is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the former Attorney General of California, and a powerful California junior senator.
She was also interrupted during her line questioning at today (June 7)’s hearing regarding the Russia investigation.
Her forward, quick-firing yes-or-no question style (she was the Attorney General after all) was quickly rebuked by male senators who thought she was not giving the witness adequate time to answer — though they had no such complaints (or manterruptions) of any other (read: male) committee member.
Richard Burr, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, silenced Harris, admonishing her to let the witnesses fully answer — though he wasn’t allowing her to complete her questions at all.
“The chair is going to exercise the right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and the committee is on notice to provide the witnesses the courtesy — which has not been extended all the way across — extend the courtesy for questions to get answered.”
“Mr. Chairman, respectfully, I would point out that this witness has joked, as we all have, his ability to filibuster,” Harris shot back, before being interrupted again.
Many took to Twitter — Senator Elizabeth Warren included — to call out the Chairman for interrupting one of three women on the Committee and treating her in a different way than the men.
https://twitter.com/tinselkorey/status/872499142517325824
We know that nevertheless, we are lucky to have another senator who will keep persisting despite such interruptions.