Senator Kamala Harris is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the former Attorney General of California, and a powerful California junior senator.

She was also interrupted during her line questioning at today (June 7)’s hearing regarding the Russia investigation.

Her forward, quick-firing yes-or-no question style (she was the Attorney General after all) was quickly rebuked by male senators who thought she was not giving the witness adequate time to answer — though they had no such complaints (or manterruptions) of any other (read: male) committee member.

Richard Burr, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, silenced Harris, admonishing her to let the witnesses fully answer — though he wasn’t allowing her to complete her questions at all.

“The chair is going to exercise the right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and the committee is on notice to provide the witnesses the courtesy — which has not been extended all the way across — extend the courtesy for questions to get answered.”

“Mr. Chairman, respectfully, I would point out that this witness has joked, as we all have, his ability to filibuster,” Harris shot back, before being interrupted again.

Many took to Twitter — Senator Elizabeth Warren included — to call out the Chairman for interrupting one of three women on the Committee and treating her in a different way than the men.

Let's see if Senator @KamalaHarris can get through her questioning without interruption from the menfolk. #ComeyDay — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 8, 2017

As a senator representing the 6th largest economy in the world, to be hushed by a male colleague on TV was OFFENSIVE. You handled it w grace — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/tinselkorey/status/872499142517325824

A white male GOP senator tells a female Senator to be quiet. Where have we heard that before? Kamala Harris — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 7, 2017

Thank you @KamalaHarris for persisting. We the people need to know the truth about Trump/Russia — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 7, 2017

Kamala Harris was told to be more "courteous" in her questioning at the Senate Intel Hearing. Next thing she'll be told to "smile more" 😡 — Jessie May (@PhilanTopic) June 7, 2017

We know that nevertheless, we are lucky to have another senator who will keep persisting despite such interruptions.