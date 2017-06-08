VIEW GALLERY

Let’s face it, when you were a kid have anything Lisa Frank designated you as one of the cool kids. Every year before school started it was a mandatory part of school shopping to beg mom for a Lisa Frank notebook, binder, or pencil case. Now that we’re all adults and the Lisa Frank collection is gone it seems like an important part of our childhood is nothing more than a long forgotten memory. It seems like the 90s have heard our cries and all of our childhood obsessions are making a comeback including Lisa Frank.

Lisa finalized the designs for our Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls single eyeshadows!! ✨ What do you guys think?? https://t.co/QRl5TwEvcm pic.twitter.com/kvzgZchaXQ — Glamour Dolls ♡ (@GlamourDolls) June 6, 2017

It was confirmed earlier this year that our favorite neon colored Lisa Frank designs were being brought back and being turned into a makeup collection. We can finally have our neon unicorns and rainbows but in the form of highlighters, nail polish, bronzer and a whole lot more. Glamour Dolls Makeup, the company responsible for the makeup line, has already teased us with some of the packagings for some of the products that will soon be available.

I already got piece #1 from @GlamourDollss for their #LisaFrankMakeup Kickstarter! I'm excited… https://t.co/DwPfythhPV — Elaine Nicholson (@miss_elaineous_) June 5, 2017

We can now add eye shadow to the list. The packaging looks exactly like the old school notebooks without the neon pink doodles. The shadow is a soft blush color and is only $6! The company describes the eye shadow as “buttery, blends with ease and is super pigmented.” Along with the single eye-shadows there will also be eye shadow pallets and other brightly colored products.

While the makeup line hasn’t debuted just yet it is available for pre-order now. All items that are pre-ordered now will be shipped in in September.