Glowing, shimmer highlight is everyone’s latest obsession. Cream or powder, subtle or beaming, there’s no stopping the glow. Everyone has their preferences when it comes to radiance-enhancing products. It’s all about that healthy, dewy shine.

Usually, a good highlight tends to cost a whole lot of money. There are the popular Becca options ($38) or the Laura Mercier powders ($44), but in the end, it shouldn’t have to be so costly to reach the ultimate brightness.

From liquid to iridescent powders, these are some of the best drugstore picks to give your skin that extra radiant boost. Have fun blinding the haters this summer.

1. L’oreal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator

You can wear this product mixed into your foundation for a stunning, all-over effect or you can apply it on top of your foundation as a base for a powder highlight to really stand out. It’s only $13.

2. Physicians Formula Mineral Glow Pearls Powder Palette

This $14 drugstore option not only packs a punch of radiance, it also conditions and smooths the appearance of skin to blur out blemishes.

3. NYX Baked Blush + Illuminator + Bronzer

Get glowy with this luminous blush and bronzer. Dampen your brush before dusting this on your cheeks for twice the glowy impact. It will only run you $7!

4. Boots Botanics Radiance Highlighter Pen

This $11 ginseng-enriched pen will brighten your undereyes and make dull skin appear more lively and awake.

5. E.L.F. Baked Blush

Who said you can’t use a blush as a highlight? This shimmery blush bosts those cheeks and cheekbones into high gear for a mere $3.

6. Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder

This finely-milled, soft powder is one of the most pigmented drugstore highlighters, gaining tons of praise from makeup lovers and selling for less than $5.

7. Maybelline FaceStudio Master Strobing Liquid Illuminating Highlighter

This is a multitasking product. Like the L’oreal Lumi Glow, this product can be mixed into foundation, tapped onto the face after foundation, or used alone just to add a glow. It comes in three shades: light (a cool-toned peach), medium (a neutral beige) and deep (a golden hue). This one costs $9.99.

8. NYX Born To Glow Illuminating Primer

If you’re just getting into highlighting or a little scared of the trend, try this $14 illuminating primer. A pea-sized dollop will magically brighten your complexion.

9. ColourPop Churro Highlighter

This is a tie-dye highlighter meshes champagne, gold and brown hues together, so it flatters a range of different skin tones. You can use a brush for a more subtle look and or tap it onto the skin with your fingers for a more intense effect. Though ColourPop is an online-only company, the prices match drugstore prices and even beat some of them.

10. Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips

The shimmer strips in this compact can be blended together and applied to the high points of the face or used as single eyeshadows. This is a multi-purpose product for $12.99.