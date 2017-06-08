Age is just a number, and it has nothing to do with being beautiful.

Playboy may have a reputation as a misogynistic brand for horny guys, but they’ve really been turning it around lately. Last year, they declared that they would no longer show nude photos of models, and now they’re showing that all ages are represented.

The magazine recruited seven former models to recreate their covers from years ago, and the results are just as gorgeous.

Check it out:

The ladies also recalled venturing into the sorority of Playmates.

“I love disco. What can I say? I had my party at Studio 54 when my centerfold came out. It was really cool,” Cathy St. George recalled. “The song ‘Centerfold”’ by the J. Geils Band had come out that month, so when I walked out, all these photos of my face came down from the ceiling to that song. I had already been married and worked as the executive for a company. When I came to L.A., I wasn’t planning on being a model. I’d never been a model! It was a totally new life. I was 27, so I was more mature, but I was still crazy. Monique was my sidekick and we were bad! I don’t remember most of the eighties. If you lived it, you don’t remember it.”

Renee Tenison said, “When I did Playboy, there was a little bit of controversy because I was the first African-American Playmate of the Year and some women were saying I was being objectified. But I said, ‘Well, if you’re pro-choice, shouldn’t I have the right to choose what I want to do?’ If I want to pose nude, I should be able to pose nude! When the issue came out, the response was 90% positive and maybe 10% didn’t like it. If you look back, all the big models from Christy Turlington to Naomi Campbell posed nude. I see it as art. Not everybody sees it that way, but that’s how I see it.”

Last year, Playboy relaunched its website without nudity, which led to a 250% spike in traffic. Makes sense, since now dudes don’t feel like they’ll get fired if their supervisor walks by their screen.

At its height in 1972, the magazine saw its highest circulation at more than 7 million. At the end of 2014, Playboy’s circulation was just over 1 million, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.

Keep it up, Playboy!