Summertime means music festival season is in full swing. There is truly no better way to spend your time than outside in the nice weather, hanging out and enjoying your favorite music all day.

Here are 14 music festivals happening this summer that you definitely don’t want to miss.

1. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Headliners: U2, Red Hot Chill Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Major Lazor

This four day event, which has also been described as the greatest camping experience at any music festival in the world, started as a stage for jam bands and folk rock and evolved into music melting pot of alternative rock, indie rock, and hip-hop. This year they are adding an all night stage specializing in hip and electronic tunes adding to their already impressive array of genres.

When and where: June 8-11, Manchester, Tenn.

2. Firefly Music Festival

Headliners: Bob Dylan, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, MUSE, Twenty One Pilots

Firefly is a music festival in the lush wooded landscapes. Featuring renowned headliners and emerging artists, what more could you want from an outdoor music experience?

When and where: June 15-June 18, Dover, Delaware

3. Monetary International Pop Festival

Headliners: Eric Burdon And The Animals, Regina Spektor, Jack Johnson

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 festival which featured premiere performances from renowned artists leaders like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding and the Grateful Dead, this summer’s rendition will be an exciting tribute to the music culture that helped spawn the Summer Of Love.

When and where: June 16-18, Monterey, Calif.

4. Electric Daisy Carnival

Headliners: Martin Garrix, Axell^Ingrosso, Tiësto, Major Lazer

With three days of music from sunrise to sunset, EDC is one of the largest electronic dance music festivals. The landscape is essentially an oversized playground filled with carnival rides, performers and art making it the perfect weekend fairytale escape.

When and where: June 16-18 Las Vegas, Nevada

5. Vans Warped Tour

Headliners: Hatebreed, Gwar, Hawthorne Heights, Anti-Flag, the Ataris

The Warped Tour is a traveling rock music festival that has been around since 1995. If you are a punk rock junky, this legendary rock celebration is the perfect place to be.

When and where: Tour Dates

6. Essence Festival

Headliners: Diana Ross, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper

This “party with a purpose” is the largest event celebrating African American culture and music in the United States. This festival illuminates music’s capacity to speak out towards social injustices by showcasing outstanding musical talents while fostering an environment of individual empowerment and community activism.

When and where: June 29-July 2, New Orleans, LA

7. Summerfest Milwaukee

Headliners: Red Hot Chill Peppers, Luke Bryan, Paul Simon, Jack Irons

Recognized as “The World’s Largest Music Festival,” Summerfest Milwaukee magic number is 11. Lasting 11 days and home to 11 concerts, this festival features local and national musicians from a variety of music genres. Its wide variety of food from many Milwaukee-area restaurants, comedy acts, shopping vendors, fireworks and other activities, ensures this festival is way more than just a concert with 11 stages.

When and where: June 28-2 July 4-9, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

8. Pitchfork Music Festival

Headliners: LCD Soundsystem , A Tribe Called Quest, Solange

Hosted by Pitchfork Media, this three day event is much more than a music festival. With a blending many of genres including rock, hip-hop, electronic, jazz, punk and the record fair with food, art, and beverages from local and national vendors makes this event a cultural feast.

When and where: July 14-16 Chicago, IL

9. Panorama NYC

Headliners: Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, Nine Inch Nails

Produced by the same company behind Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Panorama is a multi-day music festival help on Randall Island in New York City. Only two years old, this festival is a celebration of music, art and technology with a fire lineup.

When and where: July 28-30, New York City, NY

10. Newport Folk Festival

Headliners: The Avett Brothers, Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Regina Spektor

This annual folk-oriented music festival is any folk, blues, country, blue grass and alternative rock fans’ dream. The festival is known for its beautiful setting along glimmering clear blue water and also makes efforts in being green-friendly and taking care of its camp ground.

When and where: July 29-30, Newport, Rhode Island

11. Lollapalooza

Headliners: Chance the Rapper, The Killers, MUSE, Arcade Fire, Blink-182

Lollapalooza is a music festival with a good cause. Perfect for alternative rock, hip hop, heavy metal, punk rock and EDM fans,Lollapalooza provides music, and a platform for non-profit and political groups to promote people to make a positive contribution to the world around them. ‘Lolla Cares’ gathers Chicago area non-profits so people at the festival can be learn about their organizations.

When and where: August 3-6, Chicago, IL

12. Outside Lands

Headliners: Gorillaz, Metallica, The Who

Calling all Indie rock, Alternative rock, Hip hop music, Electronica fans, Outside Lands is a music festival in the cool city of San Fran and is a celebration of music, food, wine, beer, art and comedy in the beautiful Golden Gate Park.

When & where: August 11-13, San Francisco, Calif.

13. Afropunk Fest

Headliners: Gary Clark JR, Michael Kiwanuka, Soul II Soul, Kaytranada

Featuring an community of young passionate artist of all backgrounds who speak through music, art, film, comedy, fashion this festival celebrates the culture of black communities within the punk and alternative scene.

When and where: August 26-7, Brooklyn, NY

14. Electric Zoo

Headliners: DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, Deadmau5

As September rolls around, Electronic Zoo is the best way to say goodbye to the summer. This annual electronic music festival held over Labor Day weekend in New York City on Randall’s Island has become an iconic event to marked the end of another amazing summer festival season.

When and where: September 1-3, New York City, NY