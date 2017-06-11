Abercrombie & Fitch has never been known to be an inclusive brand — and the company’s recent tweet attempting to celebrate Pride month demonstrates exactly how far they have to go.

A tweet has been circling the Internet in which the brand asserts: “the pride community is everybody, not just LGBTQ people,” Teen Vogue reports. The quote is reportedly from a merchandiser, Kayla, and the clothing — A&F’s “Made for Love” collection — benefits The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ organization.

While a number of brands use feminist/LGBTQ causes to rebrand themselves and sell more merchandise, users found this attempt both transparent and offensive to the LGBTQ community — because Pride month is about LGBTQ people, and the pride community certainly is not “everybody.”

Some compared it to the All Lives Matter campaign that minimizes Black Lives Matter.

LGBTQ just got the All Lives Matter treatment smh 🤦‍♂️ — Zeus Tipado (@tipado) June 10, 2017

Others called them out for their blatant attempt to capitalize on pride.

Umm. No. Also no. And again no. Pride is trans women of colour throwing bricks, not capitalist merchandising. — Tranarchy in a Wilderness of Mirrors (@PeakTranarchy) June 10, 2017

Others still pointed out how this is an example of poor allyship.

this Pride has everything: corporatization fights, debates about straight allyship, Abercrombie & Fitch tweets pic.twitter.com/RR458BGLFY — Kevin O'Wreath 🎄 (@kevinpokeeffe) June 11, 2017

Following the controversy, Abercrombie tweeted, if not an outright apology, an acknowledgement of their marketing blunder.

“Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community,” it reads, “At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected, and empowered. #pride.”

Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community.​ At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and empowered. #pride — Abercrombie & Fitch (@Abercrombie) June 11, 2017

To be clear, Pride month is not for everyone — it is for the LGTBQ+ community. Just as Black Lives Matter raises awareness for the need to value and protect black lives and feminism places emphasis on how women are the marginalized gender, Pride month is about the LGBTQ+ community taking the opportunity to celebrate and feel proud of who they are in a world that is still largely oppressive towards them.

It is the one month of the year honoring the LGBTQ+ community. Not everything is about straight, white, cis people — so for once, let’s give it to them.