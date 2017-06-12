Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Must-See Pictures Of The Couple

As bright as a the spotlight is on Selena Gomez, there are still many aspects of the star’s life that stay hidden, but Gomez is tired of hiding.

She recently opened up during a radio interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest about why she chose to make her relationship with The Weeknd public.

“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over things eventually,” explained Gomez, possibly alluding to her previous relationship with Justin Bieber. “I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”

It certainly seems that the couple’s decision to go public has paid off because the couple looks happier than ever when they’re together. With they’re an abundance of public appearances, let’s take a look at some highlights.

