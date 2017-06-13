VIEW GALLERY

During her three-day live stream celebrating the release of her new album, Witness, Katy Perry made a major change to one of her songs that has fans and critics alike raising their eyebrows.

“Swish Swish,” the first single off the new album, has been rumored to be about the longstanding feud between herself and fellow pop star, Taylor Swift. However, during an interview Arianna Huffington for The Thrive Global Podcast, Perry openly apologized to Swift, and stated that she was “ready to let it go.”

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Perry said. “I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her.” She continued, “And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well, we can do this. There’s a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on. God bless her on her journey. God bless her. Honestly.”

All things considered, the timing couldn’t possibly have been better for a lyric revamp.

Instead of the original “Don’t you come for me” in the song’s opening, Perry sang, “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl,” in the first verse. This new lyric fits perfectly with the interview and appears to be Perry extending an olive branch through her music.

This appears to be the dawn of a new era for the two starlets, one where they can hopefully let bygones be bygones and focus on lifting each other up instead of perpetuating the all-too-common trope of woman vs. woman in Hollywood.