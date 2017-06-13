VIEW GALLERY

Move over Kylie, because big sis Kim is coming out with a beauty line of her own. Known for her neutral looks featuring pro contouring, it’s about time Kim has come out with her own collection. The timing makes sense, too, as Kim collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics just two months ago. Their collab features four liquid lipstick shades, each honoring Kim’s signature nude looks.

At the moment, there isn’t too much information on KKW Beauty, except for the launch date: June 21, 2017. A new Instagram has already been made, called @KKWBeauty, but the only posts so far reveal the launch date. You can also visit the site, and sign up for email updates.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVSftcdFeve/?taken-by=kimkardashian

Kim no doubt takes pride in having the best glam squad. She’s close friends with her makeup artists and stylists, among them include Joyce Bonelli and Jen Atkin. She’s also an executive producer of an upcoming Lifetime reality show, #GlamMasters in which she’ll look for the newest member of her beauty team. If you think you have what it takes, apply here.

With both Kylie and Kim on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, this new venture will be added to Kim’s ever-expanding list of accomplishments. She always has Kylie as a resource if she ever needs advice on lip products.