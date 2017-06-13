VIEW GALLERY

Sofia Richie has been sporting shorter hair recently and with the summer heat that’s rolling in, the shorter the hair the better. Richie, who has been making headlines by possibly dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, isn’t letting the rumors keep her from social media. Her latest haircut hit Instagram and raised eyebrows… For all of the right reasons!

Her hairstylist, Chase Kusero from IGK Haircare, shared a video of Richie getting her fresh summer lob. This isn’t exactly uncommon, but here’s the twist: he’s cutting her hair with kitchen scissors. Kusero told Allure that kitchen scissors were the ideal hair tool to use to create the look. “I used kitchen scissors because I wanted the thick, chunky, ‘chopped’ texture they create,” Kusero said.

Richie’s summer lob is totally DIY, no expensive professional hair tools required.

If you want to recreate the look, it’s all yours to try. Just make sure that after you’re done with the scissors, you don’t run with them.