Bella Throne has been in the limelight since she was eight years old and the media attention has only increased exponentially since then.

She first appeared in small roles on shows like Entourage and The O.C. before landing her big break with the Disney show Shake It Up starring alongside Zendaya.

Most recently, she stars as Paige Townsen in Freeform’s Famous in Love.

She has been known to always be unapologetically herself, coming out as bisexual last year and doing as she pleases with her style and personal life. Lately, Thorne has been in the media because of her short-lived fling with Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Thorne opened up to Complex recently about the latest in her life. Here are the biggest bombshells from the sit-down.

1. She was not a fan of Cannes.

After paparazzi shots depicted Thorne and Disick out on a date in Hollywood, everyone was surprised when the confusing couple was spotted departing LAX for Cannes together. Their fling ended abruptly when Thorne Snapchatted herself on a private plane and tweeted about leaving Cannes.

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

She spoke out about the real reason why she left Cannes and ended things with Disick:

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

2. She met Scott Disick through French Montana.

If they seemed like a weird pairing to you, you weren’t the only one.

How did the two even meet?

“I throw a lot of house parties, and that’s how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they’re like, ‘Yo, I heard you’re having a party,’ and I’m just like, ‘Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.’ That’s how I met Scott—he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like ‘hi’.”

3. She is extremely close with her sister Dani.

Thorne’s father died in a car accident in 2007 and in her time in the spotlight there has been little mention of her mother or her other siblings.

Her sister Dani, on the other hand, is her best friend.

“She’s amazing in every single way possible. She is a very big hippie and when you’re in this business it helps to have somebody that is very positive and really turns your light around. She basically raised me. I am so fucking lucky that I do have her. Most of my family has passed away, so at least I have somebody that I’m so close to from my family.”

4. She has a thing for the Joker and Quentin Tarantino.

While Zac Efron and Ryan Reynolds are usually high on people’s list of celebrity crushes, Thorne is not one of them. She has a thing for some of the darker characters, commenting on the fact that she has always had a thing for the Joker.

“I have a weird obsession with the Joker. For some reason, the Joker turns me on so much. And like every actor that plays him is just unbelievably amazing in that role. Like, you’re so fucking good and also you’re really attractive without all this makeup on and now you’re just depicting the Joker in a really attractive way.”

For Thorne, it doesn’t end there.

She also has a thing for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and all of the bizarre things he does in his movies.

“I’ve been in love with Quentin Tarantino since like I was 8. I think I adapted a foot fetish from him because he has one in his movies and there’s all these beautiful sexy shots of girls’ feet [in his films] and I’m just like, wow.”

5. She has three big projects coming up.

While her role in Famous In Love has relaunched her career on the small screen, this won’t be the last time you will be seeing Throne in a new role. She has three film projects coming up, all of which are pretty high profile.

“One of those is You Get Me, a Swimfan-esque thriller premiering on Netflix on June 23 in which Thorne plays Holly, a sexy, new-to-town girl who spends one fantasy night with Tyler, a guy she met at a party. In true Fatal Attraction (which Thorne loves, FYI) style, Holly gets dangerously obsessed. Thorne’s delightfully unhinged as the manic Holly, and as a big fan of the horror/thriller genre, this part was a joy for her to do. “I always like seeing the girl just be a badass. Even though I wouldn’t say my character is a badass—she’s kind of murder vibes, but for a moment there she kind of is a badass. You don’t realize how bad her intentions are.”

There’s also Assassination Nation, a dark thriller about four teen girls who become highly scrutinized after their personal information is leaked by hackers, and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, the first English-language feature from Cannes darling Xavier Dolan (whom Thorne calls a “literal genius”), which is likely to hit the festival circuit as early as this fall. The film stars some of the best talent out, including Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Kit Harington and Jessica Chastain. Thorne plays the assistant to Chastain’s gossip reporter villain.