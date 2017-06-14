We’ve all had some pretty funny hair disasters as kids. Maybe you grabbed a pair of kitchen scissors and went to town when your parents weren’t looking… Or maybe your parents were the root of the problem with their inexplicable affection for the classic bowl haircut. Whatever embarrassing style it may have been, it’s all pretty funny to look back on now.

That’s exactly what 17-year-old Hanna De Castro was doing when she found an old photo from her dance class days. In the picture, she noticed that she had a ponytail on one side and her usual hair down on the other… Then remembered her mom’s mix-up of the common half-up-half-down style.

My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle. She didnt know what that meant so she did this.. pic.twitter.com/4WmaJxVqcl — Hanna De €astro (@urchicahanna) June 11, 2017

Her tweet went viral and users couldn’t get over how laughably relatable the incident was.

Several Twitter users had their own versions of Hanna’s story.

Some up some down 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AMtCl3ey9V — B. Kelly (@BopBraxton) June 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/alisha_good22/status/874471862104936448

Someone else recognized something very familiar about Hanna’s story, but it wasn’t the hair. David Gonzales pointed out that he went to preschool with Hanna, so let’s just consider Twitter the ultimate method of reunion.

OMG I THINK I WENT TO PRESCHOOL WITH YOU — david (@wavybing) June 12, 2017

DAVID FROM CKP?! — Hanna De €astro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

YEAH LMAO WTF HAHAHAH — david (@wavybing) June 12, 2017

Another Twitter user couldn’t help but point out that it all seemed meant to be.

https://twitter.com/DamonMoore21/status/874333515004878848

And he was right.

How'd u know he was my childhood crush?! 😂 — Hanna De €astro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

David brought the receipts in reply.

i really just found this rn LMAO pic.twitter.com/pHVoKUnpoE — david (@wavybing) June 12, 2017

This all seems like an amazing romantic comedy in the making, but if there’s one person who is remaining unfazed, it’s Hanna’s mom.

I told my mom that my 1st tweet blew up but she yelled at me to go wash the dishes 🙃 — Hanna De €astro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

CLASSIC.

Let’s hope that Hanna and David will be able to hang out soon and see where things go. First date attire should include a half-up-half-down style. It’s clearly a memorable look. Thanks, mom!