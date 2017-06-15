VIEW GALLERY

Growing up, Hello Kitty placed a huge role in many of our childhoods. Some of us had Hello Kitty-themed school supplies, birthday favors, accessories — Hello Kitty was literally everywhere. We couldn’t help but obsess over how cute and adorable Hello Kitty was and we wanted to be coated in pics of the iconic white kitten. But now that some of us have grown out of the cutesy phase, Hello Kitty can be seen as childish in our eyes.

Think again.

UK clothing brand Lazy Oaf collaborated with Hello Kitty and came up with some not only cute, but awesome pieces of clothing to show off that Hello Kitty is still in our hearts, but in a cool, mature way. Get your hands on these fashionable clothing before they’re sold out!

The Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Collection Includes…

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Frilly T-Shirt for $49

This stylish, pink, fitted short-sleeved t-shirt will go with almost anything. It has a flared frilly sleeves along with a high neck detail and trim. Let’s not forget the Hello Kitty heart resting on the front side of the shirt.

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Long Sleeve Split T-Shirt for $64

This is a white oversized long sleeve t-shirt with a high neck detail and side splits. This shirt is perfect for lazy days just to kick back and relax. And of course, it’s not a Hello Kitty shirt without the heart and the Kitty herself.

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Oversized Hoodie for $96

Stop borrowing your boyfriend’s hoodie and get yourself this oversized Hello Kitty hoodie. The hoodie is covered in the Hello Kitty icons with a kanga front pocket. Not to mention this hoodie is comfortable AF.

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Bow Gingham Trousers for $90

If you’re looking for a cool, but fashionable pair of trousers, this one is calling your name. Black and white checked and high waisted, this awesome pair of trousers is cropped with a perfectly flared fit. Hello Kitty’s bows are scattered all over the pants to give them a pop of red.

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf EMB Jeans for $96

These jeans are the perfect boyfriend jeans and you need them in your closet. Despite the fact that Hello Kitty heads are all over them, they’re super comfortable as well as trendy. High waisted with cuffs, these might become your favorite pair of jeans.

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Bow Tie Cap for $32

If you haven’t noticed yet, dad hats are in. And these Hello Kitty-styled ones are to die for. With her face on the front of the cap, the back features an adjustable red bow for a better fit.

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Soft Heart Bag for $49

There are heart-shaped bags that look tacky and even childlike, but Lazy Oaf’s is changing that. Their Hello Kitty collab bag is everything you wish for in a heart-shaped purse. This crossover shoulder bag has Kitty embroidered and includes adjustable shoulder straps for length.

Hello Kitty X Lazy Oaf Sock Pack #2 for $23

You can’t forget stylish socks and these Hello Kitty ones are perfect. The pack comes with two ankle socks: a blue pair with Hello Kitty and a yellow pair with an apple. They’re 100% cotton and 100% amazing.

You can check out more from Lazy Oaf on their website and Instagram.