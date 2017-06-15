VIEW GALLERY

Keke Palmer has been super busy lately. In between gagging and dropping a new music video “Wind Up” with Quavo, the former Disney star also shaved off all of her hair. Palmer looks hella good too, her face is now the focal point and her cheekbones are poppin’. If having a shaved head wasn’t bold enough in and of itself, Palmer also just dyed it bright purple.

Palmer sat down with Refinery29 to talk about her chic new hairstyle. There were a few reasons why Palmer took the plunge and shaved her head. “The first being, I wanted to start over,” Palmer said. “My texture has changed quite a bit over the years from all the things I’ve done to it.”

“I really want to be able to let my hair rest and become its own thing. I also really wanted to be bald!”

Some girls’ worst nightmare is having no hair, but Palmer is all about changing it up. She embraces style changes as an opportunity to grow, “For me, style is all about self-expression. I’m in a place in my life where I realized I don’t have anything stopping me from expressing myself in any facet, and that makes me happy.”

If a fully shaved head is too much of a commitment a partially shaved side or undercut would also be really cute. A fully shaved head sounds ideal in the hot summer heat, to be honest. Keke is probably keeping nice and cool, no AC required.