VIEW GALLERY

If you weren’t sure whether or not Serena Williams was a feminist icon, think again. The greatest tennis player of all time posted a video on her Instagram, casually playing tennis in her third trimester. The 35-year-old tennis star may be taking a break professionally but that doesn’t mean she’s not playing tennis altogether.

In mid-April, Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy through Snapchat (oops!). The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a picture to her story of herself in a yellow one-piece swimsuit with the caption “20 weeks.” Once Serena hit send, the athlete’s fans were overjoyed. Serena and her finacé Alexis Ohanian weren’t ready to share the news just yet, but the way it was announced was epic.

I think it’s safe to say that Serena will be out on the court in no time after her child is born. She’s taking no time off during the pregnancy. It just shows that women don’t have to choose between their careers and kids. Serena’s statement through a simple video is so powerful.

Just imagine the photo-op when Serena wins another Grand Slam title and her little baby is watching her in a tennis outfit! I’m already getting goosebumps just thinking about it.