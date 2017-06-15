Bachelor in Paradise contestant and fan-favorite Corinne Olympios has been flooded with slut-shaming comments ever since word got out that she was one-half of the scandal that halted production.

According to Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, a source told her that DeMario Jackson and Corinne had sexual contact while drinking heavily and were both shown footage of it in the days following once a producer stepped forward, feeling uncomfortable with what had taken place.

The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

The “incident,” as it’s being referred to, still does not have enough concrete details for us to form judgment on at all — but that certainly isn’t stopping Corinne-bashers, who are pulling out every victim-blaming tactic in the book to shame this woman.

Here are just a few examples on Twitter, and I promise you, I am picking tame ones.

https://twitter.com/navymidshipmen2/status/875106470827831296

https://twitter.com/Brynn_H/status/874311247713284096

https://twitter.com/NicolePursley/status/875119878234980354

Corinne may have made headlines as the affluent villain of Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor — but no amount of nannies, privilege, or affinity for cheese pasta makes sexual assault something that she deserved or asked for. It doesn’t matter what her sexual past is, what her proclivities are. It doesn’t matter how many men she has slept with. It doesn’t even matter if she seemed interested in sexual activities in Bachelor in Paradise if she was too drunk to safely consent to them.

She gave a statement to the press about the night, which has “little memory” of, and she describes as her “worst nightmare.”

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.” Unconfirmed reports from TMZ suggest that Corinne isn’t blaming DeMario for the incident at all (he was also intoxicated), and of course he has every reason to be upset with the producers of the show as well, who should have stepped forward to stop the encounter instead of speaking up after the fact. Still, a reality-TV-induced hatred for Corinne and defensiveness for DeMario (whose race is no doubt being played against him) does not excuse using derogatory language or victim-blaming tactics against her. One study from the University of Texas (Austin) found that 62 percent of sexual assault survivors blame themselves for their assaults, and this is not a culture we ought to be encouraging. Slut-shaming women, especially women who are victims of sexual assault, perpetuates rape culture and the notion that a woman’s clothing, sexual past, or drunken behavior in some way excuses assault. Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson: BIP Details, Photos Chris Harrison, Bachelor In Paradise: Full Story, Update Bachelor in Paradise Cancellation: Photos of Cast Leaving