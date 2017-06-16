VIEW GALLERY

Jay Z and Beyonce are notoriously private. Amidst rumors of the birth of their twins and a lack of social media presence (Bey sticks to Instagram photos while Jay rarely posts on any outlets), their fame has only continued to grow, along with their acclaim.

Last night, Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, an award that he totally deserves as a long-time rapper, producer and mogul who is responsible for influencing a generation of new rappers and completely changing the game.

Jay was obviously grateful for the award and his gratitude was clear as he made an appearance on an unlikely medium: Twitter.

After refraining from using the service (on which he follows NOBODY) for over a year, the rapper went on a tweet spree that had other users a little confused but mostly endeared to him.

Jay thanked some of his favorite rappers and did it in only the way a dad using Twitter could.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit …Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Yes, he needed help with the reply feature.

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Anyone having parent PTSD? “How do I turn it on?” your mom or dad asks as you explain it for the 100000th time.

He figured it out in due time.

Thank you, this way — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp…beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

He eventually got frustrated (typical dad!!!) and threatened to delete the app entirely.

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

He also made sure to elaborate on his current state of mind. Not drunk, just kinda typing like someone who hasn’t texted in years.

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Now a casual Dropbox link to a video of Barack Obama congratulating him? Relatable!

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Just in case you don’t want to watch that on Dropbox (#millennialproblems), here’s the video of the former president.

.@BarackObama shouted out Jay Z for being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame; says Beyonce & M.O. are more popular than him & Jay pic.twitter.com/QTWL80hMQw — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) June 16, 2017

Amazing. Back to Jay.

Wait . Slick fucking Rick . Pimp C and bun . Wow . I just realized how many fresh people the culture has . Big Sean . Sauce money . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Finally, he ended with this LOL-worthy moment.

Too many ..Fab , black people really magic . Mac Miller nice too though . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Mac Miller retweeted it, as he very well should.

All in all, it was incredibly sweet of the most famous rapper ever to shout-out all of these people and be so humble in his thank yous. It was a very human moment for otherwise untouchable figure in pop culture.

Twitter obviously went all the way off in the wake of this Twitter spree. There were many memes, just as there were many thanks. All of them were hilarious.

JAY Z called Beyoncé a rapper so it's only fair that she releases a rap album pic.twitter.com/4NjP3fK8kh — Beysus † Godga (@BeyLovesGaga) June 16, 2017

Mac Miller showing up to visit Jay-Z , Beyonce , & The Twins ….. pic.twitter.com/gaqFzyyEVr — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) June 16, 2017

Jay Z tonight was like: Rakim Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Loch Ness goblin, ghoul zombie with no conscience. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 16, 2017

Jay Z and my dad have the same punctuation — Young Boselli (@duuusoll) June 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/RealLifeKaz/status/875536421490225153

Jay Z's twitter style is completely explained by the fact that he's 47 years old. — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 16, 2017

And of course, there was a little bit of drama.

https://twitter.com/shayfromonline/status/875523183121768448

You keep doing you, Jay. Maybe hit Twitter a little more.