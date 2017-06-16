VIEW GALLERY

You might be used to seeing YouTube videos of celebrities reading hateful tweets, but a new trend appears to have arrived. Celebs are now reading the filthy messages they receive. Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction fame, filmed a video for BBC Radio 1 reading fan tweets that were.. a bit suggestive. But can you blame them? He’s beautiful, and then some.

Fans got pretty creative writing these and some did not hold back. One wrote, “I’d like to go full 50 shades with him. Payne by name, pain by nature.”

Another just got straight to the point, “I would climb you like a tree.”

Naturally, Liam gave the camera his best smolder when reading these. For some, he couldn’t contain his amusement.

One wrote, “The way the veins stick out of his arms, oh, I’m a puddle.”

Unfortunately, Liam is off the market. He’s dating Cheryl and they had a baby named Bear back in March. Liam is thriving not just in his personal life, but in his career as well. Last month, he released his first solo single, “Strip That Down,” off of his upcoming solo album. He also just released the acoustic version, which you can listen to here. His second single is a collab with Zedd and they recently filmed the promo at a tropical location in America.

Let’s close by saying one thing: Y’all need to chill.