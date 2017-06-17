Lorde is a Grammy-award winning singer who just released her (honestly exquisite) sophomore album. She is also a 20-year-old woman with an affinity for onion rings, and it’s resonating with her fans as much as her music.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday, Lorde finally admitted to ownership of the now-deactivated Instagram account @onionringsworldwide, which had an admirable mission statement: “Every onion ring I encounter, rated.”

Of course, her fans uncovered her deep-fried secret, noticing that Lorde herself — as well as many of the people on tour with her — followed the quirky account.

“Aagh, it’s me! It’s me!” Lorde confessed when Fallon pressed her on his show. “I sort of naively didn’t realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places.”

She deleted the account because she doesn’t want to seem like a pop star striving to be relatable at any cost.

“It was just a joke with my friends on tour and I thought, like, it would be a good pastime,” she explained (same, Lorde.) “It’s just, now everyone knows about it. People are gonna be throwing onion rings at me on tour.”

Yeah, probably.

Why did she start this account, do you ask? Obviously, because onion rings are amazing. “I think they’re underrated as well,” she said. “I don’t think they get enough credit.”

She also dropped some wisdom on the show — like that a batter works better than a crumb.

Lorde… will you marry me?

Watch the entire segment below.